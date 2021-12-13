Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:26 Champions League, sorteggio ottavi: Inter-Ajax e Sporting-Juve

12:16 Stato emergenza proroga, Gismondo: "Non ci sono condizioni sanitarie"

12:13 Stato emergenza proroga, Bassetti dice sì

12:11 Elezioni suppletive Roma 2022, Matone candidata centrodestra

11:54 Vaccino 5-11 anni Lombardia, Lazio, Campania: da quando prenotare e come

11:33 Covid Gb e variante Omicron, "di questo passo 1 milione di contagi a fine mese"

11:25 Berlusconi al Quirinale? Calenda: "'Arrivacce' come lui, ma dividerebbe Paese"

11:14 Eutanasia, arriva in aula alla Camera proposta legge su fine vita

10:51 'Artigiano in fiera' chiude con 600.000 visitatori in 9 giorni

10:45 Green pass mezzi pubblici, c’è diritto a rimborso abbonamento?

10:19 Covid oggi Toscana, 703 contagi: bollettino 13 dicembre

09:56 Covid, Mattarella: "Responsabilità condivisa per combattere la pandemia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Crypto art that touches you: NIVEA launches free NFT art about the value of touch

13 dicembre 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- NIVEA enters the world of NFTs (non-fungible token) to explore the value of touch

- Based on the belief that touch should be accessible to all, NFTs are offered for free

- Temporarily visual impaired artist uses touch to create digital artwork

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare brand NIVEA is tapping into the connected world of NFTs (non-fungible token) to showcase the value of touch through digital art. NIVEA believes in the importance of touch for mental and physical health, putting the accessibility of touch for all in the spotlight through a limited edition of a NIVEA NFT art piece that is available for free.

 

 

Non-fungible touch

NFT technology normally allows people to trade and own high-value tokens like art, collectibles, or real estate via cryptocurrencies and has recently become increasingly popular in the art world. With the "Value of Touch", NIVEA wants to bring attention to the power of touch, using NFTs to discuss the value society currently attributes to it, and to spark a discussion about how touch can be valuable and powerful, even if freely available to all.

The artist behind NIVEA's NFT art piece is Clarissa Baldassarri, an Italian visual artist who suffered from temporary visual impairment early on in her career as a painter. The limitations she experienced inspired her to rediscover art through what she calls a conscious touch.

NIVEA's NFT art will be minted on Polygon and will be available as a limited edition for free via a dedicated NIVEA website. NIVEA is the first mass brand to offer free NFTs that represent the value of touch.

Touch with purpose

When loneliness takes up more space in people's lives, human touch and feeling connected to others can make a fundamental difference. "The Value of Touch" is part of NIVEA´s brand purpose "Care for Human Touch to Inspire Togetherness", launched in January 2021. Through this the brand supports human touch projects to promote the quality of life for people at risk of loneliness. By 2025, NIVEA aims to globally invest 20 million Euro in human touch projects with positive impact on the individual health and well-being of more than 150.000 people. Ultimately, each of these project outcomes cater to a strengthened sense of human connectedness and resilience, and thereby alleviates feelings of loneliness. 

NIVEA´s "The Value of Touch" NFT art can be claimed for free at nivea.com/thevalueoftouch.

More content about the project can be found at NIVEA´s global Instagram page @nivea.

Additional information can be found at www.beiersdorf.com.

#CareForHumanTouch #TheValueOfTouch

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707324/Beiersdorf_NFT_Artist.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707323/Beiersdorf_NFT_Art.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707315/Beiersdorf_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
crypto art that NFT art articolo art
Vedi anche
News to go
Esplosione a Ravanusa, sale a 7 bilancio vittime
News to go
Green Pass, controlli in discoteche: 8 locali chiusi, 50mila euro di sanzioni
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Sci, Brignone nella storia
News to go
Manovra 2022, Cisl conferma no a sciopero generale 16 dicembre
News to go
Formula 1, Verstappen campione del mondo
News to go
Tornado in Usa, si aggrava il bilancio delle vittime
News to go
Ravanusa, esplosione per una fuga di gas: morti e dispersi
Esplosione Ravanusa, "da onda d'urto danni a distanza di 500 metri" - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 11 dicembre
News to go
Bielorussia, embargo alimenti made in Italy dal 2022
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza