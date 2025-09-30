circle x black
'Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo', Italian art and science come together in Tokyo

The Bracco Foundation brings the photographic exhibition 'Milano con gli occhi di Leonardo' ('Milan through the eyes of Leonardo' ) to the Italian Embassy in Tokyo. The exhibition, featuring photographs taken by five young female photographers trained at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, offers a contemporary and innovative view of places in Milan linked to the Renaissance master Leonardo Da Vinci. On the same day, a meeting entitled 'Dialogue between Japan and Italy on science, culture and longevity' was held, a discussion promoted by the Italian Embassy in Tokyo between Italian and Japanese experts on how science and culture can contribute to improving quality of life.

