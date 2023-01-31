Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:57 Alfredo Cospito, domani anarchici tornano in piazza a Roma

18:35 "Test svela età biologica e dice come rallentare invecchiamento"

17:40 Pfizer, record ricavi nel 2022: "Oltre 100 miliardi di dollari"

17:35 Biella, malore a scuola: muore a 18 anni

17:35 Ucraina, Russia di nuovo all'attacco di Crosetto

17:22 Juve, Lapo Elkann ai tifosi: "Vinceremo presto"

17:14 Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Aiuti a Kiev per far cessare guerra"

17:04 Dramma Hulk Hogan: "Non sente più le gambe"

16:58 "Bambini non obbligati a vedere i nonni", la sentenza della Cassazione

16:49 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Nato coinvolta da tempo in guerra ibrida contro Russia"

16:46 Legale Provenzano: "Fecero restare al 41 bis un malato grave"

16:35 Innovazione, Fondazione Mondo Digitale presenta programma 'Vivi Internet al meglio'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Cybertrust Japan Integrates Quantum-Computing-Hardened Private Keys from Quantinuum into New IoT Authentication Platform

31 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Japan's first commercial certificate authority incorporating Quantinuum's Quantum Origin solution to strengthen security protections for IoT devices against current and future threats

CAMBRIDGE, England and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, the world's leading integrated quantum computing company, today announced that Cybertrust Japan Co., Ltd., Japan's leading certificate authority, has integrated its Quantum Origin quantum-computing-hardened private keys into a new certificate issuance and distribution platform for IoT devices to ensure secure communications now and into the future.

Cybertrust Japan's new authentication infrastructure for high-speed, high-volume certificate issuance and distribution for large volumes of IoT devices includes the NIST-selected post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms.  The certificate authority is further protecting devices from current and advancing threats by incorporating Quantinuum's Quantum Origin solution, the only cryptographic solution that leverages the power of quantum computers to generate quantum-computing-hardened keys.

"Integrating Quantum Origin assures our customers that they can build innovative IoT-based solutions on a platform they can trust to deliver speed and higher security, including post-quantum algorithms support. As a result, customers and partners can use and sell our certification services securely for the long term," said Yasutoshi Magara, President & CEO of Cybertrust Japan. "We would like to promote activities aimed at realizing a safe and secure society together with Quantinuum."

IoT devices typically use certificates to authenticate their connection to other devices or networks to prove that they are trusted devices. The challenge when providing and managing certificates across these devices is complex because of the volume of devices trying to connect to networks and the need to provide fast access to data.  Security measures need to be robust while also enabling real-time communications. 

"Cybertrust Japan and Quantinuum have shown that an advanced quantum-computing-based solution like Quantum Origin can be seamlessly integrated into authentication infrastructure to strengthen key and certificate generation. Cybertrust Japan is the first certification provider in the world to support quantum-computing-hardened keys using Quantum Origin," said Duncan Jones, Head of Cybersecurity at Quantinuum. "As the use of IoT devices grows, companies must ensure that their devices have state-of-the-art protection against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that threaten their most valuable assets and data. Quantum Origin is the world's only solution that provides encryption keys generated by quantum computers giving customers an unrivalled ability to strengthen existing security measures and reduce their risk of exposure from advanced encryption-based attacks."

Cybertrust Japan's Secure IoT Platform protects end devices through the entire product lifecycle from semiconductor design to the implementation of the devices to the ultimate disposal of the devices. The Secure IoT Platform creates security certificates for the manufacturing process to protect the hardware, to make the manufacturing process traceable and to provide a long-term defect warranty. The product also includes a management platform for the devices to allow secure OS and software updates in addition to securing the data created and transmitted by the devices.

About Cybertrust Japan

As Japan's first commercial certificate authority, Cybertrust Japan provides authentication and security services as well as Linux/OSS services for on-premise, cloud and embedded domains by applying MIRACLE LINUX kernel technology and open source software (OSS) knowledge. Combining these technologies and deep security expertise, the company also promotes services that support the reliability of customer services by proving the correctness of "people, tangible things and intangible things" for IoT and other cutting-edge fields. Cybertrust Japan is committed to realizing a safe and secure society with highly specialized and neutral technologies for IT infrastructure.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, formed by the combination of Honeywell Quantum Solutions' world leading hardware and Cambridge Quantum's class leading middleware and applications. Science led and enterprise driven, Quantinuum accelerates quantum computing and the development of applications across chemistry, cybersecurity, finance, and optimization. Its focus is to create scalable and commercial quantum solutions to solve the world's most pressing problems, in fields such as energy, logistics, climate change, and health. The company employs over 480 people including 350 scientists, at nine sites in the US, Europe, and Japan.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cybertrust-japan-integrates-quantum-computing-hardened-private-keys-from-quantinuum-into-new-iot-authentication-platform-301733959.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro Japan's first commercial authority incorporating Quantinuum's Quantum Origin solution authority autorità garante
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cina: "Usa hanno innescato guerra, stop invio armi"
News to go
Papa Francesco è arrivato oggi in Congo
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Bonus genitori con figli disabili, domanda all'Inps fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Plusvalenze Juve, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Alfredo Cospito, Tajani: "Regime detentivo non cambia"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito al carcere di Opera a Milano
News to go
Migranti, sgominata organizzazione criminale
News to go
Prospetto informativo disabili, ultimo giorno per la presentazione
News to go
Qatargate, oggi Juri per revoca immunità Cozzolino e Tarabella
News to go
Smog, dallo sharing all'elettrico: le proposte di Legambiente
News to go
Padova, sequestrati alimenti e bibite con etichette irregolari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza