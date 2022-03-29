Cerca nel sito
 
29 Marzo 2022
'Davos of digital wellbeing' gets underway with ambition to drive greater understanding of digital harms

29 marzo 2022 | 01.01
DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit is set to get underway today at The King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture (Ithra), Saudi Arabia. The two-day event – hosted both virtually and at Ithra – will bring together leaders from across tech, academia, sports, culture and policy, providing a platform for thought leaders to develop new solutions for protecting the wellbeing of digital media users worldwide.

Focusing in on five key areas of concern, Summit sessions will invite speakers to offer insight and perspective on the topics of digital addiction, privacy, fake news and misinformation, relationships and algorithms. It is hoped that the exchange of ideas and knowledge can help to inspire tangible change in how we interact with, regulate and design digital platforms.

Amongst the roster of thought leaders expected to speak at the Summit, will be major figures representing tech, NGOs, charities, Governments and the cultural influencer community. The headline speakers include:

Speakers attending the Summit will discuss a broad range of topics relating to digital wellbeing. Panel session and speech highlights will include:

To find out more and to see the full agenda visit https://sync.ithra.com/sync-summit https://sync.ithra.com/.

Notes for Editors

About Sync

Sync is a digital well-being initiative launched by King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) with a vision to create a world where we are all in control of our digital lives. The initiative is guided by extensive research in collaboration with global entities to understand the amplifications of technology and how it's affecting our lives, and translate the knowledge gained into awareness campaigns, tools, experiences, educational content and programs aiming to raise the global public awareness around the topic.

To sync with Sync: Twitter https://twitter.com/SyncIthra, or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SyncIthra

About Ithra

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is one of Saudi Arabia's most influential cultural destinations, a destination for the curious, creatives, and seekers of knowledge. Through a compelling series of programs, performances, exhibitions, events and initiatives, Ithra creates world-class experiences across its interactive public spaces. These bring together culture, innovation and knowledge in a way that is designed to appeal to everyone. By connecting creatives, challenging perspectives and transforming ideas, Ithra is proud to be inspiring cultural leaders of the future. Ithra is Saudi Aramco's flagship CSR initiative and the Kingdom's largest cultural centre, comprising an Idea Lab, Library, Cinema, Theater, Museum, Energy Exhibit, Great Hall, Children's Museum and Ithra Tower.

For further information, please visit: www.ithra.com.

Follow Ithra on social media: Facebook (King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture), Twitter (@Ithra) and Instagram (@Ithra) #Ithra

