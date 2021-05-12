Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 12 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:17 AstraZeneca, stop definitivo in Norvegia. Sospeso J&J

22:07 M5S, Casaleggio: "Conte leader? Fino a ora solo mediatore"

21:56 Covid Francia, oggi 21.498 contagi e 185 morti: bollettino 12 maggio

21:27 Sinner battuto da Nadal, eliminato a Roma

21:15 Tra Cagliari e Fiorentina finisce 0-0

20:37 Per Mario Draghi nessun compenso come premier

20:25 Covid, in Italia circa 60mila morti e non 36mila a settembre 2020: lo studio

20:14 Ruby ter, domani attesa sentenza a Siena: Berlusconi resta al San Raffaele

20:02 Cattelan sbarca in Rai, 'Da grande' il suo nuovo programma

19:53 Vaccini Italia, da lunedì 17 maggio prenotazione over 40

19:27 Restrizioni e colori Regioni, anestesisti: "Bene revisioni parametri"

19:25 Servizi, Draghi nomina Belloni direttore generale Dis

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Diem Announces Partnership with Silvergate and Strategic Shift to the United States

12 maggio 2021 | 22.16
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diem Association is pleased to announce a partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diem Networks US, and Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI). Under this partnership, Silvergate Bank ("Silvergate") will become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin.  The Association is also announcing a strategic shift to the United States, resulting in a move of Diem's primary operations from Switzerland to the United States.

Diem Association logo

Diem has built a blockchain-based payment system to support financial inclusion and responsible financial services innovation. Silvergate will become the exclusive issuer of the Diem USD stablecoin and will manage the Diem USD reserve. Diem Networks US will run the Diem Payment Network (DPN), a permissioned blockchain-based payment system that facilitates the real-time transfer of Diem stablecoins among approved network participants. The formation of this partnership is an important step in preparation for a Diem USD pilot.    

"Silvergate is a leader in financial innovation and an ideal partner for Diem as we move forward with a blockchain-based payment system that protects consumers and enhances the integrity of the financial system," said Stuart Levey, chief executive officer of Diem. "We are committed to a payment system that is safe for consumers and businesses, makes payments faster and cheaper, and takes advantage of blockchain technology to bring the benefits of the financial system to more people around the world. We look forward to working with Silvergate to realize this shared vision." 

"We believe in the future of U.S. dollar backed stablecoins and their potential to transform existing payment systems," said Alan Lane, chief executive officer of Silvergate. "We're inspired by Diem's technology and commitment to building a regulatory compliant payment system that offers a safe and secure way to move money. We're excited to be at a place in the process where we can announce this product with confidence and look forward to continuing our work with Diem to bring this to market."  

In parallel with establishing this partnership, Diem is simplifying its plans for the Diem USD stablecoin issuance by shifting its main operations from Switzerland to the United States. This shift is consistent with Diem's initial strategic focus on the United States and reflects Diem's consideration of the evolving digital currency regulatory environment in the US. 

As a result, Diem is withdrawing its application for a payment system license from the Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA), as a FINMA license is not required under the new model. Silvergate is a California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve, and Diem Networks US will register as a money services business with the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.  

"While our plans take the project fully within the US regulatory perimeter and no longer require a license from FINMA, the project has benefited greatly from the intensive licensing process in Switzerland and the constructive feedback from FINMA and more than two dozen other regulatory authorities from around the world convened by FINMA to consider the project," said Levey. 

About Diem 

The Diem Association is a member-based association dedicated to building a blockchain-based payment system that supports financial innovation, inclusion, and integrity.  Its 26 members include merchants, payment service providers, social impact partners, and other entities. Diem Networks US is Diem's primary operating entity. The Diem Payment Network offers a faster, lower cost way to make payments with robust controls to protect consumers and fight financial crime. It is designed to enable interoperability between network participants, which will drive competition and benefit consumers, and to complement public sector infrastructure and integrate with central bank digital currencies if they become available.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508926/Diem_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN75523 en US Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza this partnership between its partnership Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
Ex Ilva, appello Massimo Wertmuller: "Domani tutti in piazza, non lasciamo sola Taranto"
David 2021, Emma Torre ritira il premio per il papà scomparso
Canicattì, sequestro beni per 400mila euro a due fratelli: uno fatto condannare da Livatino
David di Donatello, la commozione di Sophia Loren
Varianti Covid, Pfizer: "Terza dose potrebbe essere utile"
Terrorismo, pm: "Speriamo in recupero Alice Brignoli"
Carabinieri
Droga, operazione Box a Roma: smantellato cartello
Mafia, colpo al clan Trigila: arresti e sequestri nel siracusano
Lampedusa, hotspot al collasso: oltre 1000 migranti sbarcati in poche ore
Moda
Bvlgari, Chiara Ferragni diventa Global Ambassador
Fiorello allena Djokovic, show in campo
Galli: "Con questo vaccino non c'è immunità di gregge"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza