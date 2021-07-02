Dominica's Director of Tourism Welcomes UK Travellers to Island

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During an exclusive interview with Sky News, Dominica's Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, spoke on the UK's recent decision to add the island to the travel green list. The update allows British visitors to travel to the island without the need to quarantine on their return. Piper highlighted that Dominica's safe processes and protocols are why the island has reported such low cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Caribbean nation has recorded zero deaths due to the government's efficient management of the virus.

Dominica opened its borders last summer to international visitors and implemented programmes and initiatives to ensure that both citizens and travellers are kept safe whilst still encouraging tourism. This includes the "Safe in Nature" campaign, which provides a managed tourism experience committed to following strict guidelines that protect visitors.

Piper noted that the tourism sector makes up a significant portion of Dominica's economy: "It is definitely one of the productive sectors, and we consider it the engine of growth because of the foreign exchange that it brings in and the trickle-down impact that it has within the economy so that the ordinary man can continue to earn a livelihood," Piper said. The director also highlighted the country's future plans for tourism, including building infrastructure, hotels, and an international airport.

Known as the 'Nature Isle of the Caribbean', those who travel to Dominica can experience a wide array of unique experiences which champion the natural environment. From the world's second-largest boiling lake to a river for each day of the year and several national parks, Dominica differs vastly from the typical sun, sea and sand Caribbean holiday.

"Dominica is quickly becoming a popular destination for eco-conscious travellers, particularly those that may want to have a luxury experience but not at the cost of the environment. In recent years, we've welcomed internationally renowned hoteliers to Dominica such as Marriott, Hilton and Kempinski to build eco-friendly resorts on the island. We advocate for sustainability in all our operations because the environment is our number one priority," the Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles, told CS Global Partners.

Visitors who want to make their stay in Dominica more permanent can do so through its popular Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Established in 1993, the programme has invited foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once making an economic contribution to either a government fund or through pre-approved real estate options. After making the qualifying investment and undergoing the necessary security checks, applicants gain receipt of citizenship along with a multitude of benefits. These include increased travel freedom to over 140 countries and territories, the right to live, work and study in the nation, and most importantly, lifelong citizenship with the ability to pass down for generations to come.

