Mercoledì 24 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:15
comunicato stampa

École Ducasse and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Announce Degree and Study Abroad Academic Partnership

24 maggio 2023 | 19.28
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Collaboration Opens Prestigious Pathway for Students to Complete Culinary Arts Degree at École Ducasse in France

PARIS and CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- École Ducasse and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier) announced today a new academic partnership offered to Escoffier students interested in pursuing their culinary arts degree with immersive study abroad program at École Ducasse campuses in France.

 

The partnership is an academic collaboration between Escoffier, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S., and École Ducasse, Culinary School founded by renowned multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse. As a result of the partnership, qualifying students now have the unprecedented opportunity to expand their education and techniques and learn alongside École Ducasse's renowned instructors at the Paris-based campuses' state-of-the-art facilities.

"We welcome Escoffier's next generation of talented students and designed these dedicated pathways to inspire and enhance their educational experiences by learning from our chef instructors, Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, craftsmen, and hospitality experts" said Elise Masurel, managing director, École Ducasse.

Escoffier students who have completed their associate degree or diploma program in culinary arts at Escoffier's Austin or Boulder campuses, including online distance learning programs, are eligible to enter the second year of Ducasse's three-year bachelor's degree in culinary arts and graduate from the prestigious culinary school in Paris, France.

"This is a partnership Auguste Escoffier himself would be proud of," stated Kirk Bachmann, Escoffier's Boulder campus president and provost.  "This joint effort is an homage to Auguste's legacy of chefs supporting one another and always striving to learn and hone techniques," added Bachmann.

The École Ducasse and Escoffier partnership also includes a wide range of eight to nine-week long study-abroad educational programs for qualifying Escoffier students. Led by École Ducasse's culinary and pastry chef instructors, the immersive programs are designed to enhance core culinary programs and bring famed chef Alain Ducasse's culinary vision and French gastronomy to life for students during their stay in France.

For more information about the École Ducasse and Escoffier Study Abroad program, visit https://www.escoffier.edu/french-culinary-school/ 

About Auguste Escoffier College of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS). It is the only U.S. accredited institution, available through its Boulder campus, to offer 100 percent online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier offers Diploma programs for Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Food Entrepreneurship and Plant-Based Culinary Arts as well as Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts and Associate of Occupational Studies Degrees (AOS) in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Holistic Nutrition and Wellness and Food Entrepreneurship. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder (includes online programs) and Austin campuses are designated as Military Friendly® Schools. For more information: https://www.escoffier.edu/

About École Ducasse

École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.

École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie – as well as international schools with Manila Campus in the Philippines, Gurugram Campus in India, and Nai Lert Bangkok Studio in Thailand. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two, four or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.

École Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, a worldwide leader in hospitality education. For more information: https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en

Media Contacts:

École Ducasse                                                                    Mrs. Anouck Weiss                                                             Chief Communication Officer                                            Email: media@sommet-education.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084452/Ecole_Ducasse.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084422/4052072/Ecole_Ducasse_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecole-ducasse-and-auguste-escoffier-school-of-culinary-arts-announce-degree-and-study-abroad-academic-partnership-301833829.html

in Evidenza