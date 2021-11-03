Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
e.GO Mobile electric vehicle manufacturer announces launch of smart Battery Swap service - the "e.Pit"

03 novembre 2021 | 08.01
-  Solution positions e.GO as one of the only city BEVs that offers smart battery swap.

-  It underpins the Company's focus on leveraging innovation to enhance the ecological footprint of electric vehicles, mainly impacted by the use of large batteries.

-  Unique service is intended to provide e.GO customers with peace of mind and comfort in the occasional or unplanned need to drive a longer distance.

AACHEN, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable electric city vehicles, today announces the launch of its smart battery swap solution as part of its mission to drive lifecycle sustainability in urban mobility.

Customers, who may find themselves in need of dealing with an unexpected occasion that requires a trip longer than usual, could utilize this smart in-built feature of their e.GO Life to swap the nearly depleted battery with a fully charged one in a designated e.GO battery swap station – the "e.Pit". They can pick up their original battery – fully charged – at the same station on the way back or later when convenient, however latest within a month. Customers remain the owner of their original battery and always stay connected via their e.GO app using their unique battery ID. The service will be provided to all e.GO customers at no cost for their annual swap quota. The swap procedure takes around 60 minutes, which is faster than full charging at any standard public charging pole. The company is working to further reduce the swap timing towards its goal of nearly 30 minutes in the future.

The first two swap stations in Aachen factory and Zülpich (Pardemann service partner) are fully operational as of today. The next stops in the program are Düsseldorf and Hamburg, with more in the pipeline.

With utmost gratitude!

"At e.GO, we do not consider the Battery Swap just as a smart feature or another business stream. Leveraging technology and innovation, this is our way of showing utmost gratitude to our customers and e.GO users, who chose to act responsibly, care for the ecological footprint of the BEVs and help drive sustainable urban mobility. It is our responsibility to provide them with comfort", says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Contact:

Next.e.GO Mobile SEPublic RelationsT +49 241 51030 166                                                                        presse@e-go-mobile.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676985/e_GO_BatterySwap.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente that offers smart Smart pit smart Battery swap service
