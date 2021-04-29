Eka Unveils E-Sourcing, a cloud-based source-to-pay solution to drive a new era of digitalization in supplier management

Eka's Cloud Platform provides a unified solution to manage purchasing, payment, contracts, and collaborate across the entire supplier network

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based software provider Eka aims to transform legacy-based supply chain workflows with the unveiling of its platform driven E-Sourcing solution that delivers a new standard in collaboration, transparency, efficiency and quality assurance across a wide range of business functions and industries.

Managing supplier operations with legacy tools often involves spending hours exchanging emails and phone calls, and using spreadsheets to update data, resulting in limited visibility and costly errors. Eka's E-Sourcing addresses these challenges with a platform-driven cloud solution that recognizes and solves major points of weakness in sourcing operations while enhancing supply chain resiliency.

Based on Eka's far-reaching experience in automating commodities and direct materials supply-chain, E-Sourcing is a first-of-its-kind solution offering a unified interface, creating mutual visibility and accountability between businesses and suppliers. With seamless integration to ERP, the solution provides real-time visibility from a single source and enabling businesses to respond in time to avoid supply disruptions.

Eka E-Sourcing addresses highly nuanced requirements of agriculture, energy, food, mining and manufacturing supply chain participants. It leverages powerful collaborative workflows to achieve automated matching of invoices, purchase orders and receipts, for faster and accurate invoice processing.

Manav Garg, founder and CEO of Eka said that while the development of E-Sourcing was informed by the specific needs of commodities and direct material businesses; Eka will continue to add new capabilities to the solution to expand its use cases into other industries.

"Eka's E-Sourcing builds a fully collaborative network across the supply chain with far superior levels of transparency, flexibility and agility. The value of these benefits extends beyond commodities. It is not a difficult leap to see how such a robust and extensible e-sourcing solution can be applied across multiple business functions throughout an enterprise," said Garg.

Eka's strength in harnessing the power of cloud platform, coupled with its ongoing investment into research and development, means the company is focussed on building solutions that are continually enhanced. Capabilities of E-Sourcing will be expanded for the specific needs of non-commodity specific manufacturing sectors in the coming months.

About Eka

Eka is a global leader in providing cloud driven solutions for commodity and direct materials businesses to overcome complex challenges in supply chain and financial management. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media Contact: Sharmita MandalHead Global Communications, Eka Software Solutions, Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com