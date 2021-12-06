Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:33 Inzaghi: "L'Inter ora ha maggiore autostima"

18:31 Dossena: "Ferrero ha fatto bene ma ora più facile cambio presidenza Samp"

18:27 Maltempo Milano, emergenza neve: attivata procedura

18:10 Covid oggi Sicilia, 505 contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre

18:05 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.005 contagi e 15 morti: 132 casi a Milano

17:30 Variante Omicron, 212 contagi in Ue: 9 casi in Italia

17:19 Covid oggi Piemonte, 776 contagi: bollettino 6 dicembre

17:15 Covid oggi Calabria, 224 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 6 dicembre

17:10 Super green pass, Pregliasco: "Lede un po' libertà, ma serve"

17:09 Vaccino bambini 5-11 anni, a Roma 15 dicembre Vax-Day

17:05 Covid oggi Italia, 9.503 contagi e 92 morti: bollettino 6 dicembre

16:52 Covid oggi Capri, focolaio a scuola: 24 in quarantena

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EL AL Israel Airlines is the official airline of the Miss Universe 2021 competition taking place in Eilat, Israel for the first time

06 dicembre 2021 | 18.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hundreds of delegations and representatives including those from the United States and from dozens of countries around the world will arrive on EL AL's aircraft in preparation for the exciting event, on December 12

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EL AL is the official airline of the Miss Universe 2021 competition that will take place for the first time in Eilat, Israel. Over the last few days, representatives from 80 countries and 5 continents have arrived in Israel ahead of the competition, including the current Miss Universe, Mis Andrea Maza, Mexico's representative.

The international competition will be broadcast live to more than 170 countries and to 600 million viewers all over the world. This year, the competition will highlight the significant issue of the global warming as part of a green agenda that is also part of the values of the "Miss Universe" organization.

During their stay in Israel, the delegates were guests at EL AL and took part of the Miss Universe campaign to encourage tourism to Israel and to strengthen the EL AL brand around the world.

The event and the participants are hosted in Israel by the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

Even though Israel is currently closed to tourists now, however, the delegation arrived under Covid 19 regulations and received special approvals to enter Israel.

EL AL also announced that the representative of the United Arab Emirates will also compete for the title of Miss Universe and will participate in the event in Israel alongside the representative from Morocco who will also compete, for the first time, in 40 years.

Amit Sagi, CMO and CDO of EL AL said: "We are proud to be the official airline of the competition, to fly hundreds of participants to this competition from dozens of countries around the world and give them their first experience of Israel, already on the way here. EL AL is not just an airline, its Israel".

Visit EL AL website: https://www.elal.com/en/Israel/Pages/default.aspx

For more details:

Shiran Hachmon or Orli Madmon

Scherf communications

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703366/El_Als_flight_attendant_Manalush_Grazemach.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703367/EL_AL_Miss_Universe.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97505 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Altro world will arrive exciting event terra world
Vedi anche
News to go
Salario minimo europeo, ok da Consiglio Ue a negoziati
News to go
Vendite on line, primo calo dal 2016
News to go
Riciclaggio, operazione della Finanza a Roma
News to go
Arrestato Massimo Ferrero
News to go
Scuola, i presidi: "Per ridurre ricorso a Dad serve aiuto dall'esercito"
News to go
Aung San Suu Kyi condannata a 4 anni di carcere
News to go
Green pass su bus e metro, prima multa di 400 euro a Roma
News to go
Covid Lazio, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Droga, maxi blitz a Palermo: 31 arresti
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Super green pass e Green pass, cosa cambia da oggi: regole e Faq governo
News to go
Covid Belgio, 8mila in piazza a Bruxelles contro nuove misure
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza