Electrify Your Summer: Yadea Powers Green Travel This Season with the Chic C1S Electric Motorcycle

MUNICH, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 vaccinations being administered around the world, more and more people are feeling comfortable enough to leave their homes and embrace the outdoors. As the weather warms up and travelers plan for summer, Yadea is ready to support the world's mobility needs with the C1S electric motorcycle.

A recent Booking.com survey on post-pandemic tourism sentiment found that travelers are seeking eco-friendly, cost-effective options that allow them to connect with nature. More than half of all respondents noted they wanted to travel more sustainably in the future and 56% are looking for rural, off-the-beaten-track experiences.

"Electric scooters enable travelers to explore new destinations without compromising the environment or their wellbeing. The Yadea C1S is perfect for the environmentally conscious and design-conscious traveler with its sleek and refined design and suitability for short and mid-distance local trips," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

A refined and sporty ride, Yadea's C1S allows users to enjoy the full advantages of electric mobility with a stylish eco-friendly vehicle. The Red Dot winning Kiska design highlights the essence of elegant sports with its contemporary aesthetic and the vibrant coating of Beckers paint is sure to turn heads on the road. Other thoughtful design features include a 25L extra-large seat box for convenient storage and an auto-level cold rolled steel forging frame for long-term load-bearing.

Every part of the C1S is engineered for exceptional speed and performance with premium components. Equipped with a GTR 3.0 high-performance motor, the Yadea C1S boasts 2.2kW of max output power and accelerates from 0 to 60km/h almost instantaneously. The scooter houses a Panasonic 18650 lithium battery with expandable dual battery support — enabling drivers to double the endurance and go even further on a single charge.

The Yadea C1S comes equipped with IP57 waterproofing and the Yadea Gene Headlamp boasts C-level brightness and automatically turns on in low-light settings, and motorcycle-level hydraulic shock absorption allows the scooter to handle a diverse range of terrains. Travelers can also rest assured of their safety with an intelligent power management system featuring nine levels of safety protection against overcurrent, overcharge, short-circuit and more.

Yadea is also pushing the boundaries of travel possibilities with its electric scooters — even breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest journey on an electric scooter. Over the course of 134 days in 2020, driver Song Jian traversed 25,547 kilometers in China on the Yadea C1S. The trip took him to the diverse terrains of 265 cities in 25 provinces across China, including the Everest Base Camp.

The Yadea C1S offers a refined and sporty ride making it the ideal choice for savvy travelers looking to electrify their life and reduce their carbon footprint this season. As more people begin imagining a post-pandemic future, Yadea is ready to provide a supremely comfortable driving experience that offers convenience, safety and freedom in the era of green.

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

