Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:35 "Melania Trump escort", bufera su Friedman

11:16 Faraone: "Se governo tira a campare chiama i Ciampolillo"

10:34 Scuola, Azzolina: "Studenti tornino in aula, è ambiente controllato"

09:52 Bonaccini: "Serve una nuova squadra di Governo"

09:31 Governo, Bellanova: "Da Conte atteggiamento di arrogante chiusura"

09:01 Covid, in Usa più morti che durante Seconda guerra mondiale

07:53 Covid Germania, forte diminuzione dei casi

23:57 Biden presidente, ecco le prime mosse

22:57 Juve vince Supercoppa, Napoli k.o. 2-0

22:46 Covid Germania, morto l'uomo che l'ha preso due volte

22:14 D'Alema: "Anche quelli di Italia Viva sono dei fuoriusciti"

21:11 Giuramento Biden, Amanda Gorman incanta con la poesia rap

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Biden Trump Crisi governo Mastella
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

ERBA Mannheim Launches 2nd Generation SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay with room temperature storage

21 gennaio 2021 | 07.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Erba today launched the ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2.

To overcome challenges in older COVID-19 molecular tests, Erba's Cambridge(UK)-based development team has carefully engineered a new assay to improve detection and ease of use with a single tube multiplex mastermix, compatible with room-temperature storage and transportation.

The new assay offers 200 copies/ml LoD, using universally trusted gene targets highly specific for SARS-CoV-2 and updated primer sequences to maximise long term performance. Sample types include both nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs as well as saliva.

Nikhil Vazirani, MD of Erba, said: "We are proud and excited to add a highly sensitive RT-PCR test to our growing range of immunoassay and molecular solutions. The new ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 test perfectly complements our successful COVID-19 IgG and IgM ELISA assays to offer customers a state-of-the-art molecular test in addition to antibody testing which will offer clinicians valuable insight into the immune response to infection or vaccination."

The CE-marked kit will be available through Erba's global distribution network.

Learn more: https://covid19.erbamannheim.com/

About Erba MannheimErba Mannheim is a global company focused on delivering innovative, affordable and sustainable diagnostic solutions to labs everywhere. Established in over 100 countries, Erba group uses a combination of cutting-edge R&D in 4 continents with efficient low-cost manufacturing to make diagnostic technologies accessible in all resource settings.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza RT-PCR Kit Kit for detection PCR Polymerase Chain Reaction
Vedi anche
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza