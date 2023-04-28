Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Riforme, Meloni apre tavolo ma avverte opposizioni: "No ad Aventino o avanti soli"

00:02 9 maggio, a Mosca la parata. Kiev festeggia l'Europa

23:43 Eriksen: "In Champions tifo Inter, anche se mi dispiacerebbe per Kjaer"

23:28 Ucraina, fermati reattori centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia

22:49 Sassuolo-Bologna 1-1, Dominguez risponde a Berardi

22:13 Texas, autore strage congedato dopo 3 mesi per problemi mentali

22:01 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia cresce e Pd cala

21:28 Orsa JJ4, "perizia la scagiona: Papi aggredito da esemplare maschio"

21:24 Ucraina, Nato: "Caccia russo sfiora collisione con aereo polacco"

21:15 Michela Murgia si rasa: "La sardità dei miei capelli ha ceduto" - Video

20:59 Empoli-Salernitana 2-1, match deciso da Cambiaghi e Caputo

20:51 Migranti a Lampedusa, corsa contro il tempo per svuotare hotspot

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

European Wellness Collaborates with Heidelberg University in Journal Publications of "Synergistic Anti-Ageing Through Senescent Cells Specific Reprogramming"

28 aprile 2023 | 06.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Academy (EWA), an educational arm of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), has collaborated with Heidelberg University on journal publication. The research project, titled "Synergistic Anti-Ageing Through Senescent Cells Specific Reprogramming' was funded by EWA and has been published in a reputable scientific journal.

This method is preferred for carefully regulated partial reprogramming to reduce the likelihood of cancer and organ failure caused by cellular identity loss. The approach was able to improvise the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP), which in turn reduced the chronic inflammatory state related to ageing and secondary senescence in adjacent cells.

This research will investigate the possibility that cellular senescence intervention could enhance the ageing process and damage repair in the aim of extending healthy lifespans and reducing the risk of frailty. It highlights the limitations and challenges involved in making use of these breakthroughs to investigate hypotheses and prospective directions for future research that have translational significance.

Reprogramming treatments on senescent cells have the ability to maintain beneficial components as compared to senescent cell removal. The study also demonstrated that senescence enhances reprogramming, potentially serving as a self-modifying mechanism, enabling the same expression level of reprogramming factors to be more effective in the senescent environment. When the senescent environment is attenuated or reversed, the efficiency of reprogramming is lowered, preventing the damage caused by over-induction.

When rejuvenation becomes more prominent, local reprogramming loses the stimulus from SASP and integrates with a regulated induction mechanism to prevent tumours and cellular function loss. This method should be executed in non-fatal tissues, such as adipose, fascia as opposed to myocardium and nerves.

The collaboration between both institutions represents an important step forward in the field of anti-ageing research. The study's findings provide a solid foundation for further research and development in this area, with the potential to transform the way on approaching the ageing process.

European Wellness Academy

A non-profitable academy body of EW Group, located in Germany, UK, Switzerland, Greece and Malaysia, as a CPD authorized body with a premium training and development wing that resolves around cutting-edge Bio-Regenerative Medicine modalities for practitioners and researchers. It has extensive years of combined clinical experience and a core academic team comprising of qualified MDs and scientists with numerous international affiliations and accreditations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2010114/EWBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-collaborates-with-heidelberg-university-in-journal-publications-of-synergistic-anti-ageing-through-senescent-cells-specific-reprogramming-301810486.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Chimica_E_Farmacia reputable scientific journal journal publication European Wellness Collaborates diario
Vedi anche
News to go
Imballaggi, Codacons: "Disposizioni Ue danneggiano consumatori"
News to go
Eurostat: "In Italia un lavoratore su 10 fa più di 50 ore a settimana"
News to go
Sicurezza, mercoledì Piantedosi a comitato a Milano
News to go
Saman Abbas, i periti: "Morta strozzata o strangolata"
News to go
Riforme, Schlein: "Sì a confronto, ma no a alibi del governo"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Filiera cibo sale a 580 miliardi"
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza