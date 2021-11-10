Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:50 Covid Gb oggi, dal 22 novembre riconoscerà vaccini indiani e cinesi

18:39 Salvini: "Fedez in politica? Pronto a confrontarmi"

18:38 Covid oggi Sicilia, 572 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 10 novembre

18:34 Da Alperia e Comitato veneto Fir 'Rugby per tutti' per promuovere la palla ovale

18:07 Ferrero: "Dazn? Ce la stanno mettendo tutta ma vedo confusione"

18:05 Superbonus 110%, Cdm approva decreto anti-frodi

17:57 Covid oggi Lombardia, 1.073 contagi e 5 morti: a Milano 150 casi

17:52 Vaccino covid Germania, solo Pfizer per under 30 e donne in gravidanza

17:51 Covid oggi Usa, aumento contagi ma calano i morti

17:45 Startup, l’occhialeria sostenibile Fabbricatorino raccoglie 700.000 euro su Mamacrowd

17:42 Covid oggi Lazio, 796 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 325 casi

17:36 Covid oggi Gb, 39.329 contagi e 214 morti in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Evergrande officially defaulted - DMSA is preparing bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande Group

10 novembre 2021 | 17.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Evergrande Group today again defaulted on interest payments to international investors. DMSA itself is invested in these bonds and has not received any interest payments until today's end of the grace period. Now DMSA is preparing bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande and calls on all bond investors to join it.

China Evergrande Group, the second largest real estate developer in China, defaulted on interest payments on two bonds back in September, with the 30-day grace period still ending in October. However, shortly before the end of the grace period, the public was misled by rumors about alleged interest payments. The international media also took the rumors for granted. Only the DMSA - Deutsche Marktscreening Agentur (German Market Screening Agency) already recognized the default at that time and proved in a study that the bankruptcy of Evergrande, the world's most indebted corporation, could ultimately lead to a "Great Reset", i.e. the final meltdown of the global financial system.

(Note to journalists: See DMSA press releases dated Oct. 25 and Oct. 29, 2021, and the DMSA study "The Great Reset - Evergrande and the Final Meltdown of the Global Financial System"; all available via the DMSA homepage www.dmsa-agentur.de.)

"But while the international financial market has so far met the financial turmoil surrounding the teetering giant Evergrande with a remarkable basic confidence - one can also say: with remarkable naivety - the U.S. central bank Fed confirmed our view yesterday," says DMSA senior analyst Dr. Marco Metzler. "In its latest stability report, it explicitly pointed out the dangers that a collapse of Evergrande could have for the global financial system."

In order to be able to file for bankruptcy against the company as a creditor, DMSA itself invested in Evergrande bonds, whose grace period expired today (Nov. 10, 2021). In total, Evergrande would have had to pay $148.13 million in interest on three bonds no later than today. "But so far we have not received any interest on our bonds," explains Metzler. He adds, "With banks in Hong Kong closing today, it's certain that these bonds have defaulted."

(Note to editors: Exact details of the bonds that have defaulted so far can be found in the appendix to this press release.)

Particularly problematic for Evergrande: all 23 outstanding bonds have a cross-default clause. "This means that if a single one of these bonds defaults, all 23 outstanding bonds automatically have 'default' status" DMSA senior analyst Metzler knows. However, this does not automatically result in a bankruptcy for Evergrande Group. To determine bankruptcy, a insolvency petition must be filed with the court. This can be done either by the company itself or by one or more of the company's creditors. And this is precisely what is now planned. Metzler: "DMSA is preparing bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande. We are already holding talks with other investors in this regard. We would be pleased if other investors were to join our action group."

For the DMSA expert, it is clear: "As soon as a court opens insolvency proceedings, Evergrande will also be officially bankrupt - and that is only a matter of days."

Bond Name

Regular coupon payment date

End of the goodwill period ("grace period")

Total interest payment

(in US$ million)

EVERRE 8.25% due 2022

2021.09.21

22.10.2021

83.53

EVERRE 9.5% due 2024

2021.09.29

28.10.2021

45.17

Total not paid

in October 2021

128.70

EVERRE 9.5% due 2022

2021.10.11

2021.11.10

68.88

EVERRE 10% due 2023

2021.10.11

2021.11.10

42.50

EVERRE 10.5% due 2024

2021.10.11

2021.11.10

32.75

Total not paid

in November 2021

148.13

Source: DMSA, own research

About DMSA Deutsche Markt Screening Agentur GmbH:

DMSA Deutsche Markt Screening Agentur GmbH, is an independent data service that collects and evaluates market-relevant information on companies, products and services. DMSA sees itself as an advocate for consumers, private customers and intelligent investors. The claim: to always look at companies and providers, products and services through the eyes of the customers. The customers are the focus of DMSA's work. For them, important and decision-relevant information is bundled and presented as market screenings. The aim is to create more transparency for consumers when selecting products, investments and services.

Press release:http://www.dmsa-agentur.de/download/20211110_DMSA_EVG_PM_en.pdf

Press contact:Inga OldewurtelPress Officeroldewurtel@prio-pr.deTel.: +49 176 62 26 18 97

Responsible for the content:DMSA Deutsche Markt Screening Agentur GmbHWichertstraße 1310439 BerlinGermany

Michael EwyManaging Director

http://www.dmsa-agentur.de 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza DMSA itself against Evergrande investitore preparing bankruptcy proceedings
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Germania, 236 morti in 24 ore
News to go
Bologna, scoperto 'bazar' della droga
News to go
Usa, respinto il ricorso di Trump
News to go
Genova, scoperta evasione fiscale milionaria commessa da compagnie aerotaxi
News to go
Cop26, diffusa bozza documento finale
News to go
Manovra 2022 attesa in Parlamento
News to go
Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino: 773 contagi
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza