Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:19 Ucraina-Russia, Onu: "Oltre 2mila civili morti da inizio guerra"

16:07 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden ha detto a Obama che vuole ricandidarsi

15:59 Ucraina, Dambruoso: "Rischio 'false flag', ma no collegamento diretto con eventuali attentati Isis"

15:52 Luca Attanasio, il papà: "Sequestro finito male messinscena, vogliamo verità"

15:41 Covid oggi Campania, 3.250 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:38 Renzi: "Io e la truffa elettorale contro Trump? Follia"

15:37 Fuori pericolo il bambino caduto nel lago di Braies

15:35 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 874 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

15:25 Fedez, foto su Instagram dopo operazione per tumore: "Ho perso quasi 10 kg"

15:21 Ucraina-Russia, "prossime 48 ore per capire andamento guerra"

15:17 Roma, muore in un incidente d'auto l'attrice Ludovica Bargellini

15:14 Covid oggi Sardegna, 983 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 19 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Excelra Makes Strategic Investment in Anlitiks, a Disruptive HEOR and RWE Technology-led Consulting Company

19 aprile 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India and BOSTON, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a leading global Data and Analytics provider for Life Science organizations, has announced a strategic majority investment in Anlitiks, a young and rapidly growing technology company in the value and evidence domain.

The investment reinforces Excelra's push into the Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE) analytics area. This deal is a testimony to Excelra's commitment to drug discovery and commercialization by combining deep scientific domain expertize with cutting-edge technology and analytics solutions.

Anlitiks, headquartered in Boston, is a HEOR and RWE company, founded by Kannan Rajagopalan, a technology entrepreneur. According to Kannan, Anlitiks' mission is to help Life Sciences organizations translate real-world data rapidly into value evidence, using a unique data + platform + service approach. The engine driving the business is Anlitiks' RapidAnalyzer™, a flexible, data-agnostic platform that captures the entire lifecycle of HEOR/RWE from hypothesis, data integration, analysis, visualization to a research report. RapidAnalyzer™ changes the competitive landscape by drastically reducing the time taken to gain valuable insights on large-scale data from months to just a matter of weeks.

As President and Chief Scientific Officer at Anlitiks, Dr. Krithika (Kitty) Rajagopalan, an industry veteran and well-published HEOR, RWE, Pricing, and Market Access executive, helps provide leadership and direction in defining reimbursable strategies for biopharmaceutical organizations. 

Anandbir Brar, Chief Executive Officer at Excelra, mentioned, "Anlitiks has a unique platform + consulting business model, combining highly skilled and experienced HEOR experts, and an integrated platform - RapidAnalyzer™ that helps execute large volumes of analytical workflows. Our combined strength empowers Life Science organizations with accelerated yet informed decision-making."

Data and Digital transformation have become a strategic imperative for the Life Sciences industry to break down silos between multi-omics, clinical trials, and real-world data. The partnership with Anlitiks augments Excelra's vision to use domain-led data science to empower innovation from discovery to market.

Kannan Rajagopalan stated, "Our vision is to be a technology-enabled disruptive force in generating rapid actionable insights for the Life Science industry using real-world data. Excelra's focus areas dovetail perfectly with our growth strategy, making it the beginning of an exciting journey."

About Excelra

Excelra's data and analytics solutions empower innovation in life sciences from discovery to market. The Excelra edge comes from harmonizing heterogeneous data sets and applying innovative bioinformatics know-how and technologies to accelerate drug discovery & development with reliable and result-oriented insights.

For more information, visit: https://www.excelra.com.

About Anlitiks

Anlitiks is a leading healthcare analytics organization dedicated to translating real-world data into value evidence by employing a unique data-agnostic platform-service model.

To know more, visit: www.anlitiks.com.

For media inquiries, contact:Jigesh ShahJigesh.shah@excelra.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692189/Excelra_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1799624/anlitiks_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Altro Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Excelra Makes Strategic investment evidence domain investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, "Russia attacca su fronte di 480 km"
News to go
50 anni di Interrail, 70mila biglietti gratis per i giovani
News to go
Ucraina, partita offensiva nel Donbass
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei, nuova attività sismica
New to go
Banca mondiale taglia stime crescita globali
Formula 1, polemiche a Miami sul Gran Premio
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino: contagi e morti
News to go
Draghi positivo al Covid, saltano le missioni all’estero
News to go
Scuola, alle elementari arriva il professore di educazione fisica
News to go
Ucraina, Russia controlla Kreminna
News to go
Pasqua 2022, via al controesodo
News to go
Addio a Catherine Spaak, signora di cinema e tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza