Mercoledì 24 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:02
comunicato stampa

EZVIZ 2021 Black Friday deals - It's the best time to stock up on smart home security gadgets

24 novembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

For people who seek top technologies with the best prices to build a safer, smarter home, these deals are hard to miss.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home security, is rolling out exciting Black Friday deals for both smart home beginners and the tech-savvy. Some of the company's newest and best-selling security cameras and video doorbells will be at their lowest prices.

As outdoor routines gradually resume, more people are working again in offices or planning holidays away. For those who need to keep an eye on their home, pets and kids, now is a good time to invest in home security devices. Trusted by millions of users globally, EZVIZ is among the best options.

The deals run from November 19 to November 29, as EZVIZ drops big discounts both on- and offline, across platforms like Amazon and many major retailers. Here are some of the hottest deals:

BC1C Battery Camera

Get this camera in the standalone version or in a kit with a compatible solar panel. It's probably the most versatile and easy-to-use camera. 100% wire-free with up to 270 days on one full battery charge, the BC1C can go anywhere outdoors or indoors to keep the house under watch. It packs a bundle of advanced features, such as color night vision, smart human motion detection, active defense and more.

DB2 Battery Video Doorbell Kit

The DB2 enhances home safety with easy front-door communications and extra protection. Battery-powered, it ditches complex wiring that an intercom usually requires. It provides impressive vision in 2K resolution and real-time human detection alerts, so it's easier than ever to respond to guests or deliveries.

C8C Lite Pan/Tilt Outdoor Camera

When it comes to essential, affordable security, the C8C Lite is the go-to option. Featuring a 360-degree rotational field-of-view, AI-powered person-detection, and extremely far-reaching night vision, the C8C Lite fulfills almost all the basic needs for outdoor monitoring.

EZVIZ provides safe, flexible storage options for such products. Users can purchase memory cards for local storage up to 256 GB, and enjoy fully-encrypted cloud storage upon subscription – which offers a free trial of up to 30 days.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677689/Black_Friday_EZVIZ.jpg

in Evidenza