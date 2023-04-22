Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Farmed fish, legumes future of sustainable haute cusine says Michelin Star chef

22 aprile 2023 | 18.02
Legumes and sustainably farmed fish are the future which Michelin Star Italian chef and entrepreneur Claudia Bowerman sees for haute cuisine, she told the European Innovation for Sustainability Summit in Rome.

"As food communicators, it is up to us to make it clear that farmed fish must be the alternative of the future," said Bowerman, who is chef-patron of the innovative Glass Hostaria, in Rome's Trastevere district.

"Farmed fish, if raised with certain criteria, offer the only solution," Glass added.

Introducing legumes to haute-cuisine is also an important tool, she said.

"The introduction of legumes also in haute cuisine as a valid protein alternative to fish or meat is for me the tool that allows me to penetrate mainstream culture," she said.

The two-day summit which ended on Saturday aimed to allow businesses to present innovative solutions and forms of cooperation for sustainability. The summit was organized by the European Institute of Innovation for Sustainability (EIIS).

farmed fish legumes
