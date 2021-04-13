Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 13:58
13:56 Vaccini Covid, Zaia: "In Veneto mancano, siamo quasi fermi"

13:40 Bimbo torturato e ucciso a Milano, il padre: "Mi prendo colpa ma è di mia moglie"

13:33 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, 6 casi di trombosi: stop in Usa

13:32 Covid Veneto, oggi 883 contagi e 42 morti: bollettino 13 aprile

13:26 Zona gialla e riaperture, Pregliasco: "Si pagherà prezzo"

13:24 Di Battista vs Figliuolo: "Sembra usi pendolino di Maurizio Mosca"

13:11 Ibra squalificato, ha criticato arbitro Maresca

13:10 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, in Italia prime dosi: bugiardino, efficacia

13:06 Sindaco Favignana: "Irritanti quei governatori del Nord che pensano solo al Turismo"

13:05 Covid, "ora colpisce più intestino"

12:58 Johnson: "Contagi giù per lockdown, non per vaccino"

12:51 Covid, Mattarella: "Ciascuno di noi dipende da tutti gli altri"

GESDA to hold inaugural summit in October for global diplomacy initiatives based on emerging science breakthroughs

13 aprile 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 5 minuti

GENEVA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), a Swiss foundation that serves as the first global tool for diplomacy based on the anticipation of science, today released its first activity report and announced it will hold its first annual summit for ambitious solutions based on a proprietary decision-making platform: the GESDA Breakthrough Radar.

The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA) is a Swiss foundation that serves as the first global tool for diplomacy based on the anticipation of science

The inaugural annual GESDA Summit will convene October 7 to 9 with an expected 300 UN officials, Nobel laureates and other representatives of the four GESDA communities – academics, diplomats, impact leaders, NGOs and the general public – at Geneva's science hub, Campus Biotech, where GESDA is headquartered. Among the hot-button issues to be debated among participants at interactive sessions and other dialogue are:

At the summit, GESDA will unveil its Breakthrough Radar, a proprietary decision-making tool that assesses the impact and momentum of future scientific advances, along timeframes relevant to GESDA (five, 10 and 25 years), in four scientific frontier issues: the quantum revolution and advanced artificial intelligence (AI); human augmentation; eco-regeneration and geoengineering; as well as anticipatory science and diplomacy. The Breakthrough Radar is designed to provide an easy-to-read mapping of potential scientific breakthroughs and their possible impacts on people, society and the planet. Based on this anticipatory scientific scouting, GESDA is pushing to develop, in Geneva, solutions to address current and forthcoming global challenges, such as:

So far, GESDA has convened about 100 prominent scientists, senior diplomats, philanthropists, heads of international organizations, university and industry executives as well as NGOs and members of the general public, as detailed in its first annual activity report covering 2019 and 2020, which includes key facts and figures on the Foundation's progress. It produced 11 Scientific anticipatory briefs and brought together around 60 scientific experts, political and business leaders and the general public to discuss these briefs at a joint meeting of its high-level academic and diplomacy panels in December 2020. GESDA has attracted philanthropic funding to match seed funding from the Swiss federal government as well as the Canton and City of Geneva.

The first annual activity report is published after Switzerland's federal government strengthened Geneva's role as a digital and technology governance hub with its appointment of Ambassador Alexandre Fasel as the first special representative for science diplomacy in Geneva last February.

"What GESDA has achieved so far really has exceeded my expectations," said Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Chairman of GESDA's Board of Directors. "The world is experiencing breakthrough science and technological advances at an unprecedented speed. These discoveries will reshape how we view ourselves as humans, how we relate to each other in society and how we care for our environment. GESDA will play a crucial part in anticipating advances in frontier sciences to ensure we capture their potential for global well-being and inclusive development whilst safeguarding our collective welfare."

"Breakthrough technologies such as advanced artificial intelligence, genome editing, neuro-enhancement, decarbonization and computational diplomacy are set to dominate the global agenda in the coming decades," said Patrick Aebischer, GESDA's Vice Chairman and former President of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology In Lausanne. "GESDA will serve as a 'think tank' and as a 'do tank' by bridging different communities while ensuring that we can make the most of these anticipated scientific advances. With the Sustainable Development Goals in sight, and forthcoming global challenges, we must ensure we are ready to put governance frameworks in place without slowing down innovation which will improve people's lives."

About the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA)

The Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), a Swiss Foundation and private public partnership born in 2019, was created as an anticipatory science and diplomacy tool for greater impact and multilateral effectiveness.

GESDA's ambitious vision — using the future to build the present — reflects both the speed of scientific advances and the dynamism of the city where it is headquartered, Geneva, a global hub of multilateralism and home to the United Nations' European headquarters and more than 2,000 other international organizations, NGOs, multinational businesses and world-class academic institutions.

Driven by a broad global community coming from all over the world, GESDA addresses three fundamental questions tackling emerging challenges:

To this end, the Foundation's work consists of :

 

Contacts for further information

For strategic partners

For media

Stéphane Decoutère

Olivier Dessibourg

Secretary General

Executive Director of Science Communication and Outreach

stephane.decoutere@gesda.global

olivier.dessibourg@gesda.global

+41 79 292 50 80

+41 78 712 88 68

For investors

Find us online

Sandro Giuliani

Website: www.gesda.global

Executive Director of the Impact Fund  

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gesda-global/

andro.giuliani@gesda.global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GESDAglobal

+41 79 303 06 00

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486243/GESDA_Logo.jpg

 

