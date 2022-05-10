Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 18:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:58 Giro d'Italia 2022, Kamna vince quarta tappa e Lopez Perez maglia rosa

17:58 Riforme, stop a proposta di legge su presidenzialismo

17:54 Covid oggi Basilicata, 605 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 10 maggio

17:49 Covid oggi Lombardia, 9.481 contagi e 34 morti: a Milano 1.130 casi

17:37 Ucraina-Russia, 007 Usa: "Putin pronto a lungo conflitto"

17:25 Draghi a Washington, alle 20 l'incontro con Biden

17:16 Alpini e molestie Rimini, Lega: "Nessuna denuncia presentata, guai a chi li tocca"

17:09 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.864 contagi e 15 morti: a Roma 2.294 casi

17:06 Incontro Letta-Conte: "Tensioni, ma avanti con il dialogo"

17:04 Cybersecurity, Profumo "Continuiamo a investire molto, 1,8 mld solo in ricerca e sviluppo"

17:04 Notte dei musei 2022, Musumeci Greco festeggia il centenario del Duello del Secolo nella sua Accademia al Pantheon

17:01 Calciomercato, Haaland da Borussia Dortmund al Manchester City

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE Debut New Flagship AORUS 17X Gaming Laptop with Extreme Performance

10 maggio 2022 | 17.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE today launched AORUS 17X gaming laptop, the brand-new flagship model that combines breakthrough performance with enhanced portability. The AORUS 17X is powered by the latest Intel 12th generation Core i9 HX processor that offers up to 16 cores. Pairing with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics card, the powerful combo in the AORUS 17X can deliver a significant performance gain up to 32% over its predecessor, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy desktop-class gaming performance on the go.

High-performance cores demand superior cooling. The latest generation of AORUS 17X adopts the exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system. It features a pair of highly efficient fans, 6 heat pipes, and multiple cooling fins that can efficiently remove heat produced by the CPU and the GPU, keeping the laptop cool while maintaining maximum performance throughout the workload.

Different from the conventional thin-bezel displays that are generally limited to the sides, the new AORUS 17X, as well as the AORUS 17, are the world's first four-sided super-thin bezel gaming laptops with the bent-type technology. Thanks to the innovation, the AORUS 17X screen's bottom border is trimmed by 30%, making the overall screen-to-body ratio reach 90%. The bent-type panel also makes it possible for the AORUS 17X to pack a big 17" screen in a nearly 15" tall chassis, greatly increasing its portability. The AORUS 17X is also engineered for fast-paced gaming, delivers ultra-high refresh rate of up to 360Hz, which is six times faster than conventional laptops. 

The beastly AORUS 17X gaming laptop reshapes the game by bringing unmatched power and gaming visuals to a more compact form factor, making it a powerhouse laptop for heavy-duty gaming on the go. For more information on AORUS 17X and other AORUS series gaming laptops, check out the AORUS official website: https://bit.ly/aorus17x 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809748/KV.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza significant performance gain up performance computer portatile laptop
Vedi anche
News to go
Bandiere Blu 2022, ecco le spiagge da sogno
News to go
Picchiano i figli per i brutti voti a scuola, genitori devono risarcirli
News to go
Peace Mob, giovani in piazza per dire NO alla guerra
News to go
Caro bollette e bonus energia, sconto in bolletta: novità
News to go
Sudcorea, il messaggio del nuovo presidente a Pyongyang
News to go
Ucraina, i dati sui profughi in Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie
News to go
Eurovision Song Contest 2022, stasera la prima semifinale
News to go
Cuba, esplosione hotel: proseguono ricerche tra macerie del Saratoga
News to go
Ucraina, attacco hacker alle tv russe nel giorno della parata
News to go
Clima, milioni di cavallette invadono la Sardegna
News to go
Ucraina, Metsola: "Futuro Europa legato a Kiev"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza