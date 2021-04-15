Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:29
GIGABYTE Wins Big at Red Dot Design Awards 2021

15 aprile 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

All GIGABYTE nominations win out in their category 

TAIPEI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned Red Dot Design Award 2021 winners have been announced. Numerous GIGABYTE products stood out among tens of thousands of entries and received prestigious recognition, which once again establishes GIGABYTE's design excellence.

GIGABYTE Wins Big at Red Dot Design Awards 2021; All GIGABYTE nominations win out in their category

Owing to its excellent product design capabilities and extensive consumer insights, GIGABYTE has shined in both its gaming and creator series products. AORUS RTX 3080 XTREME was the only graphics card that won a Red Dot Design Award this year, demonstrating Gigabyte's R&D strength in the PC gaming realm. The AORUS 17X, along with the other three AORUS gaming laptops, led the industry, receiving the honor. GIGABYTE's Z590 VISION series motherboards, including Z590 VISION D and VISION G, are the industry's only awarded motherboards aimed for content creators.

GIGABYTE's R&D capacities have been highly recognized by numerous international awards over the years. The award-winning AORUS RTX 3080 XTREME graphics card is the only graphics card on the market that boasts the patented stacked cooler and the alternate spinning fan mechanism. Such unique designs have resulted in superior performance and whisper quiet operation, making it the dream component for hardware enthusiasts. The AORUS 17X has also set several industry's records, including the most efficient CPU/GPU combination of the i9-11980HK and RTX 3080, and the only gaming laptop in the market today that uses OMRON mechanical switches, making it a true masterpiece among todays' premium gaming laptops.

For more information about the award-winning products, please refer to the following link: https://www.gigabyte.com/WebPage/592/GIGABYTE_Design.html

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487482/2021_Reddot_Award_New.jpg

