Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:00 Ucraina, Russia: "Usa in guerra se forniscono missili a lungo raggio"

23:45 Juve-Benfica 1-2, Allegri: "Non mi sento a rischio"

23:24 Champions, Rangers-Napoli 0-3: azzurri volano

23:10 Champions, Juve-Benfica 1-2 e disastro bianconero

21:40 Europei basket 2022, Pozzecco: "Fiero degli azzurri, Italia ha dato tutto"

21:21 Aborto, Meloni: "Non voglio abolire legge 194"

21:11 Juve, Arrivabene e la battuta su Allegri - Video

20:57 Milano, si rompe caviglia su terrazza del Duomo: pompieri la calano da 70 metri

20:45 Champions, Milan-Dinamo Zagabria 3-1 e rossoneri primi

20:36 Pif contro Laura Pausini: "Non cantare 'Bella ciao' è già prendere posizione"

20:14 Elezioni Svezia 2022, vince destra: premier Andersson si dimette

19:58 Elezioni 2022, Galli: "Ministro della Salute? Non sarei scelta migliore"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gilda Garza “Mexico’s Most Influential Artist” Brings Kings and Queens to Venice

14 settembre 2022 | 23.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

On September 28th, Gilda Garza’s “Kings and Queens” collection to be recreated in Venice glass by world renowned sculptural artist Mario Furlan

VENICE, Italy, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known as “the most influential artist in Mexico,” Gilda Garza is an internationally recognized painter constantly pushing the boundaries between emotion and art. As America approaches September’s Hispanic Heritage Month, this award-winning Mexico native prepares to make history with a moving collaborative collection by sculptural artist Mario Furlan in a live exhibition at New Murano, Atelier Muranese. On Wednesday, September 28th, the legendary Venetian glassmaker will create the “Glass Kings” series - a commemorative limited edition of the artist’s best-known pieces from her “Kings and Queens” collection.

“I have always put my entire heart and soul into my work,” shares Garza. “I’m extremely grateful to create real world impact through art - the thing I love most. It is a true honor to see my influence and efforts reflected in a once-in-a-lifetime glass rendition by the historic New Murano gallery in Venice.”

Widely regarded as the master of Murano Sculptural Art, Mario Furlan will transform Garza’s epic pieces into three-dimensional glass structures before a live audience of exhibition attendees. The finished works will then display at the more than 1,500-year old Atelier Muranese studio. Through the presentation of glass masters, fine art, conceptual art, and collectible design, the Venetian gallery supports the creative vision of Murano/Venetian artisan culture. The Gilda Garza “Glass Queen” exhibition serves their ongoing mission to expose the creative art process, from interpretation to object, using centuries-old skills of muranese high manufacturing.

In the US, Garza’s work can also be seen in an exclusive jewelry collection at Jason of Beverly Hills, Roberto Cavalli Haute Couture, and the House of Bijan on Rodeo Drive. Garza has been officially recognized for her cultural contributions by the Senate of the Republic constitutionally Chamber of Senators of the Honorable Congress of the Union in Mexico City. She is also acclaimed for donating $80,000 from the sale of a Vice President Kamala Harris-inspired painting to the World Woman Foundation, committed to empowering one million women artists by 2030. Learn more at GildaGarza.com.

About Gilda Garza:

Gilda Garza is “the most influential artist in Mexico” - a self-taught painter known for pushing the limits of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and sparks curiosity. Born and raised in Mexico, Garza’s work strives to convey her unique multi-cultural perspective of the human experience. Her pieces have featured prominently in the US and abroad, with renditions in various mediums, from elegant jewelry collections to national print publications. She is recognized by cabinet members in her native nation of Mexico for her cultural contribution through art. Passionate about giving back to her beloved artist community, she has also donated proceeds from her paintings to organizations that seek to promote women in the art industry. See what she is doing next @gildagarza007 on Instagram and view her art collections at GildaGarza.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GNW8647030 en en Artist Gilda Garza USA San Diego www.gildagarza.com Jessica Kopach US Consumer Services Media art italy hispanicheritage artist entertainment travel Gilda Garza's Kings and Queens to Venice renowned sculptural world
Vedi anche
News to go
Cristoforetti sarà comandante della Stazione spaziale internazionale
News to go
Papa: "Limitare corsa ad armamenti, convertire spese belliche in aiuti"
News to go
Mattarella in visita sulla portaerei Cavour
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue a Russia resteranno"
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Bonus carburante Autotrasporto, domande al via
News to go
Usa: "Da Russia 300 mln di dollari a partiti di 20 Paesi"
News to go
Elisabetta, il feretro a Londra
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi 14 settembre
News to go
Trasporti locali, sciopero nazionale venerdì 16 settembre
News to go
Caro energia, anche la Tour Eiffel vittima dei risparmi
News to go
Elisabetta, Russia non invitata a funerale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza