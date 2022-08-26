Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 17:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:58 Ozzy Osbourne: "Ho smesso con acidi dopo chiacchierata con un cavallo"

16:51 Juve-Roma, Mourinho: "Una sola novità a Torino"

16:42 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "Rischio guerra economica a causa della destra"

16:34 Covid oggi Italia, 21.998 contagi e 99 morti: bollettino 26 agosto

16:09 Caro energia e bollette, le proposte di Salvini a Draghi

15:58 Valeria Marini a Selvaggia Lucarelli: "Impara da Giorgia Meloni"

15:56 Iran, donne allo stadio: per la prima volta da oltre 40 anni a partita campionato di calcio

15:52 Vaccini Covid, Moderna fa causa a Pfizer-BionTech

15:46 F1 Gp Belgio, Leclerc e Verstappen partono in fondo: ecco perché

15:36 West Nile, salgono a 16 i ricoverati a Padova

15:07 Juve-Roma, Allegri: "Gara tosta, bello ritrovare Dybala"

14:46 Europa League, sorteggio: i gironi di Roma e Lazio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gotion High-tech's Revenue is 8.638 billion with overseas revenue growth of 358.28% in the first half of the year

26 agosto 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26 Beijing Time, Gotion High-tech announced its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved revenue of RMB 8,638 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 143.24%, of which revenue from overseas regions increased by 358.28% year-on-year to RMB1.279 billion, and is expected to achieve its target of 100% growth in total revenue over the previous year in the future.

Gotion High-tech is a leading power battery company in the field of new energy vehicles in China. Gotion High-tech generated revenue mainly from power lithium battery, energy storage battery and power transmission and distribution equipment. During the Reporting Period, company power lithium battery business maintained a solid growth trend, and achieved revenue of RMB 6.61 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 113.93%, and was  the company's biggest source of revenue. In particular, the energy storage battery business was disclosed for the first time in the financial report, achieving revenue of RMB1.28 billion during the period, accounting for 14.8% of the total revenue.

According to SNE Research, in the first half of the year, Gotion High-tech has battery installed capacity of 5.8 GWh, with a market share of 2.9%, up 1 percentage point from the same period of last year, ranking 8th in the world; and recorded over 250 thousand units for EV battery installed passenger vehicle in the world, accounting for a market share of approximately 5.9%, and ranked 5th in the global market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza total revenue over revenue ricavo oltremare
Vedi anche
News to go
Morte Dugina, tensione Ucraina-Vaticano
News to go
Migranti, 60 sbarcati a Lampedusa
News to go
Reggio Calabria, operazione antidroga della Gdf
News to go
Prezzo gas, Bonomi: "Governo Draghi intervenga"
News to go
Genova, tir e auto fanno inversione a U su autostrada prima di galleria
News to go
Femminicidio Bologna, Cartabia incarica ispettori di svolgere accertamenti
News to go
Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato, a che punto è l'adesione
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, 5 mln in viaggio per votare
News to go
Formula 1 torna con Gp Belgio
News to go
Ucraina, riconnessa centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Financial Times: da hedge fund più grande scommessa contro debito italiano da 2008
News to go
Sulla Walk of Fame la stella a Pavarotti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza