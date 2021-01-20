Cerca nel sito
 
Grimaldi Forum Monaco to present the exhibition "Alberto Giacometti, a retrospective. Marvellous reality" that will take place from July 3 to August 29, 2021

20 gennaio 2021 | 11.44
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONACO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer 2021, the Grimaldi Forum will present for the first time in Monaco a big retrospective of the work of the sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti, the most important event of these last few years.

Grimaldi Forum Monaco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Grimaldi Forum Monaco)

Organised in association with the Giacometti Foundation, which agreed to an exceptional loan, this exhibition will give prominence to all the periods of the artist's life and all the mediums which he used throughout his career.

It will offer a complete panorama of Alberto Giacometti's practice, from the early works to the Surrealist period, from the return to figuration and the creation of the icons of the post-war period.

Gathering more than 230 works, among them many masterpieces, and supplemented with photographs and films, this retrospective will offer the public wonderful discoveries within a visit orchestrated by the curator Émilie Bouvard, director of Collections and Scientific Programme at the Giacometti Foundation.

Download illustrations from the exhibition:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061825/Grimaldi_Forum_Monaco_Logo.jpg

Exhibition press office:

Dany Rubrecht drubrecht@grimaldiforum.com

Cécile Valentin Musial cvalentin@grimaldiforum.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Marvellous reality Grimaldi Forum Grimaldi Forum will present principato di Monaco
