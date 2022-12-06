Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Dicembre 2022
18:48 Mondiali 2022, Marocco batte Spagna ai rigori e va ai quarti

18:27 Incontro Autogrill, Renzi: "Conte o si confonde o mente"

18:24 Manovra 2023, Meloni: "Da Bankitalia no critiche sostanziali, è ben fatta"

18:23 Pacifico (Anief): "Bene rinnovo contratto scuola, ora allineare indennità di vacanza contrattuale"

18:23 Meloni a Tirana: "Balcani occidentali possono contare sull'Italia"

18:12 Patuano (A2A): "Per transizione ecologica giusta salvaguardare nuove generazioni"

18:08 Vaccini Omicron 4-5, da Ema ok anche per cicli primari in bimbi e adulti

17:54 Calderone: "Welfare aziendale strumento centrale per migliorare condizioni lavoratori"

17:43 Processo Consip, Renzi: "In questa vicenda troppe cose che non tornano"

17:04 Covid oggi Italia, pneumologo: "In questi giorni casi un po' più gravi"

16:45 Ricerca, Anvur spinge su efficienza e qualità valutazione e celebra la 'Giornata Trasparenza'

16:30 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.151 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 6 dicembre

comunicato stampa

GWM Global Smart Plant Facilitates New Energy Transformation and Upgrading

06 dicembre 2022 | 18.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, more than 200 global distributors from over 50 countries and regions visited GWM Rayong Plant in Thailand to get an in-depth knowledge of its achievements in intelligent manufacturing and advanced technologies.

The visit tour involved four manufacturing process workshops, namely stamping, welding, painting, and final assembly. Staff on-site gave a detailed introduction to environmentally friendly techniques, intelligent manufacturing capacity, and full-process vehicle manufacturing procedures to distributors. The digital and intelligent performance of the plant was impressive to distributors.

A distributor from Australia said that this visit helped them have a better understanding of the advanced strength of GWM. They would increase the number of orders for models from GWM and would have more confidence in promoting products and services to users.

Covering an area of 658,800 square meters, GWM Rayong Plant is equipped with a complete vehicle manufacturing process, allowing the production of new energy models such as HEV, PHEV and BEV, and ICE models in the same plant. In September 2022, the 10,000th new energy vehicle rolled off the production line in the Plant. After delivering to users, the HAVAL H6 HEV was recognized by users for its fine craftwork of manufacturing and intelligent technical configuration.

Following the manufacturing concept of "Intelligence, Safety and Green", the plant is equipped with new automatic manufacturing facilities as well as a variety of cutting-edge and intelligent devices such as intelligent robots and computer controlled systems. The workshop for welding and assembly process is a good example. GWM adopts more than 40 FANUC robots to cooperate in the manufacturing process to ensure the accuracy of welding and durability of high-tensile steel car bodies, strongly supporting the manufacturing of high-quality and global products of the company.

In addition to improving the performance of intelligent manufacturing, GWM has continued to increase its investments in R&D. Based on the concept of "precise investment, pursuing industry leadership ", GWM invested CNY 8.544 billion in the first three quarters of 2022, with an increase of 64.74% YoY. The investment covers the fields of the whole vehicle, core parts, new energy, and intelligent R&D to help the company take a lead in making technological breakthroughs.

GWM has achieved outstanding sales performance with its intelligent products that are oriented to the global market and are with high standards. In the first ten months of 2022, GWM sold a total of 902,521 vehicles. Among the sales performance, the number of new energy models was with a YoY increase of 9.95%, and the percentage of intelligent vehicles grew to 85.84%.

In the future, GWM will step up the application of intelligent technology, and expand its strategic new energy deployment around the globe with intelligent manufacturing capacity that can better meet users' needs. The company will provide more green, intelligent, and high-quality products for global users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962684/WechatIMG8544.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-global-smart-plant-facilitates-new-energy-transformation-and-upgrading-301696118.html

