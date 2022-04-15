Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:01 Covid oggi Basilicata, 626 contagi: bollettino 15 aprile

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, 61.555 contagi e 133 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

16:29 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, 1.060 nuovi casi e 4 decessi: bollettino 15 aprile

16:21 Milan, Elliott e il fondo in Bahrein: cosa succede

16:20 Londra, Harry e Meghan in visita dalla Regina

16:13 Covid oggi Campania, 6.679 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 15 aprile

16:03 Processo plusvalenze, club e dirigenti prosciolti

15:56 Covid oggi Lazio, 6.947 contagi e 13 morti. A Roma 3.541 casi

15:55 Ucraina, De Luca: "Zelensky dove trova il tempo per fare tutti quei video?"

15:55 Ingroia: "E' una non riforma della giustizia, occasione mancata'

15:53 Covid oggi Puglia, 4.434 contagi: bollettino 15 aprile

15:44 Renzi: "Alla Leopolda proposta costituzionale per elezione diretta del premier"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Heidrick & Struggles Adds Three Executive Search Consultants in Europe

15 aprile 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added an executive search principal and two partners in Europe in February and March 2022.

"Supporting our clients to find high-performing, agile leaders who can navigate today's dynamic economic landscape is more important than ever," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe. "Marnix, Patrik and Richard's wealth of experience will help our clients build effective leadership teams." 

Marnix Boorsma joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Amsterdam office, bringing more than 24 years of industrial experience. He has worked extensively in financial and joint venture management and business development. Previously, Boorsma was an energy executive and partner of a major accounting firm.

Patrik Hammar joined Heidrick & Struggles as the partner in charge of the Stockholm office. He specializes in senior executive roles, board recruitment, and other leadership advisory services. Previously, Hammar focused on financial services and other industries at another global leadership advisory firm.

Richard Ker joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the London office, bringing more than 20 years of executive search experience.  Ker works with a broad range of investment and asset owner clients and collaborates with international colleagues, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Previously, Ker was with another global executive search firm and a financial services search boutique.

About Heidrick & StrugglesHeidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:Chiara Pierdomenico+44 20 7075 4236cpierdomenico@heidrick.com 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
on demand talent solutions two partners in Europe Europa search principal
Vedi anche
Ucraina, ambasciatore Francia Masset: "Europa forte e unita contro aggressione russa"
News to go
Gerusalemme, scontri su Spianata Moschee: almeno 150 feriti
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua, milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Terremoti nel Mediterraneo, scosse nelle zone di Siracusa e Pozzuoli
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Roma in semifinale Conference League, Atalanta eliminata
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Pranzo Pasqua 2022, "italiani spenderanno oltre 100 mln in più"
News to go
Allarme balneari, in 'soccorso' arrivano profughi ucraini
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 14 aprile
News to go
Pasqua 2022, boom turismo in Campania
News to go
Via Crucis al Colosseo, famiglie russa e ucraina insieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza