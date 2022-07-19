Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:11
comunicato stampa

Hisense ULED Well-designed Large Screen TV, Brings Viewers All the Incredible Moments

19 luglio 2022 | 13.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For many premium consumers or those who need to upgrade their living room, choosing a well-designed and technological TV is particularly important. For high-quality lifestyle consumers, a TV is not only a TV but also a work of art, and a choice for life enhancement.

So, to bring consumers an even more perfect lifestyle and TV experience, Hisense ULED TV series, by forging technology and excellent design, provides consumers with a premium and artistic TV beyond imagination.

Hisense ULED Large Screen TVs, Making Every Moment Impressive

Hisense ULED TVs features an ultra-thin and large screen design that combines a superb sense of artistic design and technological aesthetics, making it a masterpiece in the living room. The ULED series is equipped with Quantum Dot Colour technology, which helps deliver even better brightness color for the best image quality and viewing experience. For example, when playing a spectacular artwork on Hisense ULED TV, every acrylic color of the artwork can be vividly rendered, creating an ultra-immersive experience, and making the daily living space more artistic.

#IncredibleArtMoment, Capture Every Beauty Scene 

For many years, Hisense has been committed to enhancing display technology for a premium viewing experience. As of today, Hisense ULED series has received substantial support from global consumers, particularly in Hisense's major and largest market - North America, with a total sales volume of Hisense ULED TVs series over 34% YOY growth in North America during the first half of 2022.

To allow more potential global consumers to experience the brilliant picture quality of ULED, Hisense launched a social media campaign - #IncredibleArtMoment and encouraged consumers to find and capture every beautiful and colorful moment of the world to win the latest series of ULED TVs.

Since the campaign's launch, Hisense has received over 4,000 consumer participations and reached 65K mentions worldwide, gaining love and support from many international consumers.

As the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense devotes itself to bringing the perfect FIFA match viewing experience to global consumers. So, in August 2022, Hisense will showcase its latest innovative products, including the newest ULED series, at "Hisense FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Global Launch Event", to create an immersive match experience for consumers through Hisense technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861860/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861861/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861862/image3.jpg

 

