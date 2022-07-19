Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:18 Covid oggi Toscana, 6.648 contagi: bollettino 19 luglio

12:02 Vertice centrodestra oggi a Roma. Lega compatta: "No avanti con M5S"

11:39 Covid oggi Italia, isolamento positivi: nuove regole allo studio

11:00 Luca Serianni in coma, prognosi resta riservata

10:33 25mila presenze a UlisseFest, Festa del Viaggio di Lonely Planet si è chiusa a Pesaro

10:23 Crisi Governo, Fitch: "Per Italia periodo incerto anche se Draghi resta"

10:17 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi oggi sui prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:52 Borsellino, Mattarella: "Aveva dimostrato che la mafia non era imbattibile"

09:30 Tiziano Ferro, il fisco gli pignora 9 milioni di euro

09:18 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie utili contro contraffazione opere d'arte"

09:16 Meteo, con anticiclone Apocalisse 4800 nuovi record di caldo su mezza Europa

09:09 Mareamico: "Riserva Punta Bianca invasa da incivili"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

hlpy, the Italian 100% digital roadside assistance, goes international

19 luglio 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Stefano Sarti - former Executive Director of ARC Europe Group and Europ Assistance - joins hlpy to start the international scale up

MILAN, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hlpy, the Italian start-up that is reshaping the world of roadside assistance, announces the appointment of Stefano Sarti. The former Managing Director of ARC Europe Group, the largest mobility assistance network in Europe, has been newly appointed Managing Director International & Equity Partner in hlpy to foster the international scale up, flanking the founders Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo and Enrico Noseda. Sarti will take up the position as of August 2022 and will develop hlpy's network in the main European markets and beyond.

 

 

Sarti holds a Master's degree in Business and Economics from the Universities of Turin and Aix-en-Provence and more than 20 years of Executive leadership trajectory in the Automotive and International Automotive Assistance sector. He began his career at FIAT and soon after took on various international assignments for different brands such as Targa Service. While working for Europ Assistance he built and set up the International Automotive Division and launched the Turkish branch.

Founded in May 2020, anticipating and responding to the market rapid transformation, hlpy can rely on a proprietary platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to overcome limitations and inefficiencies of the sector. In Italy there are already more than 3,000 emergency vehicles, 2,400 drivers/mechanics, and over 660 service centers scattered throughout the country, that have decided to use hlpy's technology. hlpy is the only player to have integrated front-end, customer, operational platform, and emergency network into a native digital mode.

"We are more than pleased to welcome Stefano, who we deeply appreciate for his thorough understanding of the industry, along with his great entrepreneurial spirit. The onboarding of Stefano in hlpy truly confirms the appeal of our business model as a tangible opportunity for the mobility ecosystem to innovate and set new standards," said Valerio Chiaronzi, hlpy Founder and CEO.

"The roadside assistance market has been resistant to a full digital transformation for too long now. hlpy prooved that a digital native approach can truly overcome the long-lasting industry boundaries for the benefit of the whole supply chain within the mobility sector. I'm extremely proud to be part of this challenge to strengthen my entrepreneurial origins along with a group of people I highly admire and respect," said Stefano Sarti.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860607/hlpy_Stefano_Sarti.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860606/hlpy_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza former Executive Director of ARC Europe Group international scale up quark su
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e siccità, è allerta rossa in Europa
News to go
Trasporti, 50 milioni di incentivi per autobus ecologici
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
News to go
Energia, no del Codacons a stop mercato tutelato
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Turchia: "Accordo per corridoi sicuri nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza