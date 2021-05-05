Cerca nel sito
 
HR Path raises €113 million and acquires an American company, Whitaker Taylor

05 maggio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a member of French Tech, has announced a €113 million financing from banks, to accelerate its growth and become the global reference in terms of human resources.

HR Path (PRNewsfoto/HR Path)

HR Path offers a support service for the HR performance of companies. These services cover HR transformation consulting, implementation of software solutions and payroll outsourcing (BPO).

This new round of financing was made possible by the following banks: Société Générale, BNP, Crédit Agricole, Banque Palatine, LCI and Caisse d'Epargne. The total amount is €113 million and will give HR Path the means to achieve its goals.

HR Path plans to expand its value proposition in all countries where the group is already present, with priority given to the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

HR Path also announce today the acquisition of Whitaker-Taylor is an HR technology consulting firm with expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HR. Founded in 2007, they find strength in their team members and global customer base with a strong presence in the US and in Europe.

"We would like to thank our banking partners and our advisors, Volt Associés, who have supported us in this adventure. The HR transformation is accelerating given the current health constraints. In recent months, human capital issues have become a priority: talent management and adaptation to change are increasingly critical and the use of outsourcing of the HR function and in particular payroll is growing. HR Path is positioned to meet the new challenges facing companies in the field of human resources. This new round of financing supports our development ambitions to support our current and future customers," said François Boulet and Cyril Courtin, founding partners of HR Path.

About HR Path

HR Path, a global leader and expert in the field of human resources, supports companies for whom human capital is at the heart of their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the 3 levers of the HR Path Group to improve the HR performance of organizations. Founded in 2001 HR Path serves more than 1,300 customers in 18 countries. Its turnover is currently $130 million.

Please visit www.hr-path.com and follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hr-path.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279017/HR_Path_Logo.jpg

Press Contact:fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

