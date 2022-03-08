Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Huawei and XData Sign an Agreement to Boost the Data Center Industry

08 marzo 2022 | 04.22
BARCELONA, Spain, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the technology company XData Properties, with the aim of collaborating together to boost the Data Center industry. Eric Li, CEO of Huawei Spain, and Santiago Hernández Onís, CEO of XData Properties, have been in charge of signing this agreement in the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. The event was attended by Li Peng, President of Huawei Europe.

Through this agreement, both companies will offer solutions for the development of intelligent, efficient and sustainable data centers, which will make it possible to provide highly competitive services for the entire sector.     

Huawei's firm commitment to this area is evidenced by the presence in Europe of two R&D&I technology laboratories, located in Nuremberg and Stockholm. Its mission is to offer a quality service to the entire partner ecosystem, not only to modernize current infrastructures, but also to contribute to the design of new data centers by improving both efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint, which is a primary objective in the highly demanding framework of the digital era.  

Huawei is betting on new and important players such as XData, which has a consistent plan to create a campus of more than 100MW in Spain in the coming years, where companies can find the best technological conditions for the present and future to host all their information and data.

XData includes Huawei technology, so with this agreement, both companies will create new synergies that will benefit the entire industry.

