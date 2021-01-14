Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:23 Covid Francia, scatta il coprifuoco ma scuole aperte

19:13 WhatsApp e l’avviso sulla nuova privacy: cosa cambia?

18:45 Vaccino Covid J&J, "anticorpi in 100% volontari 18-55 anni"

18:17 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 2.587 casi e 72 morti: bollettino

17:59 Crisi governo, Italia Viva spiazzata da chiusura Pd

17:55 Covid, i dati delle regioni

17:27 Galli: "Vaccino Covid ora a guariti sbagliato e forse rischioso"

17:19 Covid Italia, oggi 17.246 contagi e 522 morti: bollettino 14 gennaio

16:57 Crisi governo, Gualtieri: "Apertura atto irresponsabile"

16:54 Coronavirus Lazio, 1.816 contagi e 47 morti: il bollettino

16:39 Carboni: "Derby? Lazio più 'volpona' e Roma più brillante'

16:39 Renault, nuova business unit Dacia-Lada sfrutta le sinergie di ingegneria e produzione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Covid Italia Nuovo dpcm Impeachment Trump Giuseppe Conte Teresa Bellanova
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Hyde Engineering + Consulting Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

14 gennaio 2021 | 17.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Kerren Bergman Promoted to Lead Hyde's Global Corporation

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (Hyde) a worldwide partner for solution-based pharmaceutical design and consulting services, announced the appointment of Kerren Bergman as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).  Ms. Bergman will lead Hyde's growing global enterprise, assuming Corporate leadership duties from John Hyde, Chairman and Founder.

Kerren Bergman, Hyde's Chief Executive Officer

"I'm thrilled to assume the role of CEO and lead our exceptional engineering and analytical teams toward future expansion and service offerings, built upon the vision and expertise of my long-time colleague and friend, John Hyde. This opportunity is an honor beyond measure." Said Bergman.

"I am very happy to announce the appointment of Kerren Bergman to the role of CEO of Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. Kerren has been with the company for over 23 years of our more than 27-year existence and, in that time, she has excelled in every one of her many roles. I have the utmost confidence in Kerren's abilities and temperament to be very successful in the CEO role as a servant-leader of our global enterprise" said Hyde. "Congrats to Kerren on her many contributions to Hyde Engineering + Consulting to date and here's to many very successful years to come!"

Having founded Hyde Engineering in 1993, John Hyde will continue to support the organization as Principal Engineer and Chairman of Hyde's Executive and Asia Boards of Directors. Mr. Hyde's industry leadership will continue in the technical arena as well as support of Hyde's U.S. and international business in Europe, India, Singapore, and Canada.

Ms. Bergman most recently served as Hyde's President, working closely with Mr. Hyde and the Executive Board of Directors to prepare for transition to the CEO role. Hyde has experienced significant growth during Kerren's tenure of 23 years, and her prior roles overseeing Global Operations, Human Resources, Quality, Safety, IT and Business Development have given her the breadth of knowledge to thrive in this new role. Kerren's passion for exceeding client expectations and developing Hyde's exceptional teams drives her strategic vision to accomplish results. Bergman holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education from the University of California, Los Angeles. Visit http://www.hyde-ec.com for a full bio.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting's global network consists of 11 locations in 5 countries, engaging in projects around the globe while employing more than 250 people worldwide, providing process system design, commissioning and validation, FDA compliance, and state-of-the-art cleaning technologies to pharmaceutical, bioprocess and regulated process industries.

Contact:Karrie Hogan │ Director, Global Recruitment │ karrie.hogan@hyde-ec.comSOURCE Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. │ (303) 577-1301 │ www.hyde-ec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420382/Kerren_Bergman.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007765/HYDE_ENGINEERING___CONSULTING__INC__LOGO.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Kerren Bergman Promoted to Lead Hyde's Global Corporation chief executive officer CEO Consulting Announces Appointment of chief executive officer
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Calenda: "Serve esecutivo di unità nazionale"
Governo, Salvini: "Io pronto anche domani"
Renzi: "Non ci saranno elezioni anticipate"
Renzi 'sfora in tv' e Galli sbotta
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza