Trina Solar supplies 17MW to the largest floating PV system in Europe

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Limited ("Trina Solar" or the "company"), a leading total solutions provider for solar energy, announced today that it has supplied 17MW of PV modules to the largest floating PV plant in Europe.

The "O'MEGA 1" PV project has been developed by Akuo Energy, France's leading independent producer of renewable energy, under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 tender, won with Trina Solar low carbon footprint modules. Once operational, the plant located in Piolenc (Vaucluse) will produce 100% renewable energy covering the consumption of more than 4,700 households. The plant is spread over a 17-hectare property and will avoid the emission of roughly 11,100 tons of CO 2 per year.

"O'MEGA 1" is powered by more than 46,000 units of Trina Solar's TSM-DEG14.20(II) dual-glass PERC monocrystalline modules in its low carbon footprint version. The DUOMAX M Plus module offers high output performance for large utility-scale solar farms. Available with industry-leading 1500V UL/IEC rating, the DUOMAX M Plus top-end efficiency and high power density ensures maximum energy output while withstanding challenging environmental conditions. Its durable dual-glass structure made with high quality solar glass and encapsulation protects solar cells from strong humidity over lifetime, preventing energy loss from PID (potential induced degradation).

Eric Scotto, President and co-founder of Akuo Energy concludes: "O'MEGA 1 means multiple premieres for Akuo Energy: first floating solar power station in France; first time the group opens the capital of a project to individuals; and a common, first bank financing for floating solar. Through this societal project, we act as a global player in the energy transition and we hope to make this plant an example to follow. It is a great pride for us to be associated with all these actors who make it an exemplary and inspiring project."

Gonzalo de la Vina, Head of Module Business Europe at Trina Solar, says: "We are honored to have been chosen by Akuo for the largest floating solar system in Europe. This project developed under the specific constraints of the French CRE4.1 tender uses a competitive technical and economical solution, based on our low CO 2 dual-glass monocrystalline PERC modules in combination with a Ciel et Terre floating structure. We trust this project will open doors to the further development of floating PV projects across France and Europe."

Image link: http://bit.ly/2OVV29H Caption: Europe's largest floating solar system, located in Piolenc (France), powered by 17MW of Trina Solar PV modules. Source: Akuo Energy

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a leading global total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has taken the lead in evolving into a brand in the world of energy IoT (internet of things) and is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.