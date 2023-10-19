Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:09 MotoGp Australia, sfida Bagnaia-Martin per il titolo: le parole dei piloti

10:58 Alfredo Cospito, Direzione Antiterrorismo chiede revoca 41 bis

10:25 Maltempo, è allerta meteo in Toscana: tromba d'aria si abbatte su Antignano

10:03 Gaza, Egitto aprirà valico di Rafah: aiuti umanitari da venerdì, l'accordo

09:54 Poste, sempre più leader nella sostenibilità per Moody's Analytics e Morgan Stanley

09:28 Neymar, infortunio al ginocchio e operazione: lungo stop

09:28 Fiorello e i fuorionda di Andrea Giambruno: "Giorgia Meloni, ormai si divorzia in 24 ore"

08:46 Ciclone Medusa si avvicina, in arrivo forte maltempo sull'Italia: le previsioni meteo

08:33 Netflix, stretta su password condivise ripaga: utenti in aumento

08:32 E' morto Burt Young, Paulie di Rocky: l'attore aveva 83 anni

07:44 Israele, uccisa leader di Hamas. Raid sul Libano e arresti in Cisgiordania

07:15 Terremoto Napoli, lievi scosse ai Campi Flegrei: le più forti di magnitudo 2.2

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

G20 Nations Can Drastically Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Through Transforming the Logistics Sector, RMI analysis offers solutions

19 ottobre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The G20 nations house two-thirds of the global population and are responsible for over three-quarters of global trade and GDP. They can greatly influence the transformation of the logistics sector, which plays a pivotal role in global economic development. However, it is also a significant contributor to environmental challenges, including carbon emissions, resource depletion, and air pollution.

Recognizing the need for transformation, RMI (founded as the Rocky Mountain Institute) released a report on Transforming the Logistics Sector Across G20 Nations. Akshima Ghate, an expert on transportation who leads RMI's India Program, shared that RMI's latest publication offers potential solutions such as Zero-Emissions Trucking Corridors to scale ZET deployment and Logistics Parks that can potentially serve as centralized hubs for all logistics activities, facilitating seamless logistics operations. In addition to these solutions, the report features 17 more solutions with global examples that can serve as important learnings for G20 nations to contextualize and adapt.

More in RMI's 'The Green Logistics Playbook' here: https://rmi.org/insight/the-green-logistics-playbook/

The report was released during a webinar focused on sustainable logistics practices and their role in achieving a more sustainable future. Expert panelists engaged in a dynamic discussion, sharing their experiences and insights on how nations can promote sustainable logistics through policy initiatives, infrastructure development, and financial investments.

The panelists recognized the importance of decarbonizing the logistics sector due to its large share of global CO2 emissions and the expected rapid increase in emissions in the years to come. Each panelist expressed optimism about the array of solutions available to reduce the environmental impact while enhancing the sector's efficiencies. They also emphasized the need for logistics players to select the most appropriate solutions for their specific requirements. Key themes that emerged included a focus on reducing freight demand and emission intensity, a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to solution design, and the necessity for greater knowledge sharing among industry participants across different regions.

To watch the webinar recording, please visit: https://info.rmi.org/l/310101/2023-10-17/3s396pd

For media inquiries, please contact media@rmi.org

About RMI:The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g20-nations-can-drastically-reduce-global-greenhouse-gas-emissions-through-transforming-the-logistics-sector-rmi-analysis-offers-solutions-301961611.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente source depletion air pollution RMI analysis offers pivotal role
Vedi anche
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale
News to go
Xi riceve Putin a Pechino: "E' un vecchio amico"
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Delitto perfetto contro misura di civiltà"
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza