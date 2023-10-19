Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Submissions open for BE OPEN's Design Your Climate Action: international competition for young creatives focused on SDG13

19 ottobre 2023 | 11.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Your Climate Action is an International competition developed by humanitarian educational initiative BE OPEN and its partners. It is open to all students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of design, architecture, engineering and media globally. The competition aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future; the focus of the competition is the United Nations' SDG13: Climate Action.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. To attain the UN goals we need to think out of the box. We need creative thinking – design thinking - and creative action. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the UN SDGs.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN explains the objective of the project: "I am certain that involving young creative people in the development of solutions centered on the SDG agenda is a very wholesome way of raising awareness of sustainability principles and encouraging development of promising innovative ideas. Our contestants are capable of hard work, commitment and creativity, and we believe in their ability to make a real difference and inspire change for a more sustainable future for all of us."

Achievement of SDG13 is impossible without ensuring that a growing number of households, communities and production companies use green energy technologies. Therefore the contestants are encouraged to reflect on "What can be done to combat climate change and its effects on all the levels of our lives: from introducing new national policies to adopting new technologies by industries and switching to greener practices at home?"

Projects for the competition must be submitted till December 31st, 2023 and relate to one of the following submission categories: Raising Resilience and Adaptation, Energy of Change and Solutions Offered by Nature.

BE OPEN will reward the best work with five monetary prizes ranging from €2,000 to €5,000.

Design Your Climate Action is the fifth competition of the SDG-dedicated programme developed by BE OPEN. Every year the foundation chooses to focus on one particular goal, and has so far covered SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG2: Zero Hunger, and SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/submissions-open-for-be-opens-design-your-climate-action-international-competition-for-young-creatives-focused-on-sdg13-301961839.html

