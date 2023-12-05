Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:26 Sanremo 2024, Bartoletti: "14 esordienti? 'Chi è questo' lo dicevano anche di Celentano"

13:07 Artrite psoriasica, test online 'Vicini di pelle' aiuta a riconoscere sintomi

13:05 Intelligenza Artificiale, nasce l'AI Alliance

13:00 Giulia Cecchettin, l'addio del papà al funerale: "Grazie per questi 22 anni insieme"

12:51 Giulia Cecchettin, chiavi e applausi: Padova fa "rumore" - Video

12:41 Giuramento di fedeltà o insulto a Re Carlo? Cosa hanno detto i maori

12:29 Da Diego Abatantuono a Claudio Santamaria, ecco il cast di LOL 4

12:27 Israele vuole allagare i tunnel di Hamas? Precedenti e rischi della possibile strategia a Gaza

12:10 Sciopero medici, dottori al sit in di Roma: "In pensione prima del coccolone"

12:01 "Enorme rischio di attacchi terroristici in Europa", l'allarme Ue

11:36 Messina Denaro, arrestata Martina Gentile: è la figlia di Laura Bonafede, amica intima boss

11:07 Dallo spazio un Manifesto per la Terra, torna il New Space Economy European Expoforum

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program, Pioneering Environmental Sustainability in the Vaping Industry

05 dicembre 2023 | 12.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, is set to launch a new program titled "2023 VAPORESSO CARE ECO GO GREEN - Global Carbon Neutral Program" ("the Program"). The Program, running from December 10, 2023, to July 2024, is designed to address the urgent issues of global warming and climate change while promoting sustainable development.

As the world experiences rapid economic and technological growth, it also grapples with the negative impacts of this development, including ecological degradation, the greenhouse effect, and global warming. The challenge lies in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing carbon sinks.

In response to the challenge of carbon dioxide emissions reduction, VAPORESSO is introducing its first conceptual innovative product "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO, the first ocean-friendly product in vaping industry.

Design to promote a low carbon lifestyle, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO takes a step further based on VAPORESSO's ECO NANO which is reusable, offering a sustainable alternative to disposable products. It can be recharged and refilled, reducing the user's cost by 60% per year and significantly reducing pollution.

While the "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO represents a significant stride for VAPORESSO in its pursuit of carbon reduction and environmental conservation. By utilizing PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) material sourced from recyclable marine plastic waste, "OCEANGLINT" ECO NANO tackles "white pollution" caused by plastic packaging, thereby helping to protect the marine environment.

Meanwhile, VAPORESSO is dedicated to increasing carbon sinks and will launch initiatives to involve its users into a joint effort. A UN report states forests are crucial for carbon storage, but 420 million hectares were lost to deforestation from 1990-2020. VAPORESSO invites users to join in its initiatives of planting 6000 more trees in the coming months, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and add 66 tons of carbon to the Earth's carbon sink annually, thus reducing ecological damage and promoting global sustainability.

As part of the Program, VAPORESSO will launch several initiatives, including UNITE TO PLANT to provide users with an online interactive platform to experience the fun of low-carbon environmental protection and support tree-planting through quizzes. It also invites clients as Global Green Partners to join planting trees to promote the environmental development of the vaping industry. In collaboration with its stores worldwide, including those in the U.S., the UK, and France, etc., the brand has launched the STEP COUNT CHALLENGE to encourage users to adopt eco-friendly travel methods, especially walking. Users can participate in this challenge through various store locations to win incredible rewards from VAPORESSO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vaporesso.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293053/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011704/Vaporesso_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vaporesso-unveils-global-carbon-neutral-program-pioneering-environmental-sustainability-in-the-vaping-industry-302005893.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Ambiente AltroAltro Ambiente program titled VAPORESSO Unveils Global Carbon Neutral Program VAPORESSO Unveils program
Vedi anche
News to go
Medici e infermieri in sciopero oggi, a rischio interventi e visite
News to go
Violenza contro le donne, le app in aiuto
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo Italia
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza