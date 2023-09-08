Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:09
comunicato stampa

Arts AlUla presents the AlUla Design Award winners and announces new design initiatives at Paris Design Week

08 settembre 2023 | 15.49
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Outstanding contribution to design inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla, Saudi Arabia

PARIS, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts AlUla announced the ﬁve winners of the AlUla Design Award at Paris Design Week on September 07, 2023. The Award forms part of an exciting development of ambitious design initiatives in AlUla including the groundbreaking Madrasat Addeera Editions exhibited during Paris Design Week and the announcement of the upcoming inaugural Design Residency and opening of Design Space AlUla.

AlUla Design Award

The Award received an overwhelming response from established and emerging designers, who showcased their talent by conceptualizing and developing exceptional design retail items across six categories inspired by the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.

After a rigorous selection process, 10 ﬁnalists were chosen by a jury comprising recognized leaders from the design sector, to exhibit at Paris Design Week. The ﬁve winners are:

The AlUla Design Award aims to support the winners by commissioning some of the designs, providing assistance throughout the production process, and facilitating their promotion within AlUla and its inﬂuential network of regional and international activities. The exhibition in Paris, conceived by acclaimed designer Hervé Sauvage, features prototypes of all 10 ﬁnalists, at 21,Rue De Turenne, 75003 Paris from 8 to 16 September 2023, 10am - 7pm (til 9pm on 9 September).

Nora Aldabal, Executive Director of Arts and Creative Industries Royal Commission for AlUla said, "The winners of the AlUla Design Award have brilliantly interpreted the landscape and heritage of AlUla through their designs. We are excited that the Award sits alongside several AlUla design initiatives including the trailblazing Madrasat Addeera Editions, also exhibiting in Paris; the ﬁrst Design Residency which begins in October in AlUla; and the Design Space AlUla which opens in early 2024. These initiatives exemplify AlUla's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design in dynamic and innovative ways whilst fostering creativity and cross-cultural connections. We look forward to nurturing these ambitious initiatives which are making AlUla a design hub in the region, engaging local and international design communities alike."

Madrasat Addeera Editions

Madrasat Addeera in AlUla is dedicated to developing artisanal skills and craft programs among the local population to support the growth of a sustainable, vibrant, and authentically creative artisan and design industry.

Madrasat Addeera Editions is a new initiative and is exhibiting its limited edition statement pieces for the ﬁrst time. The four pieces have been designed and produced by renowned Saudi and international designers and artisans from more than eight countries. The designs reﬂect a fusion of local heritage and contemporary design, whilst demonstrating the vast potential of crafts. The pieces draw inspiration from the rich local culture and narratives of AlUla, blending traditional crafts with modern innovative techniques and sustainable materials.

The pieces are designed by renowned and award-winning designers including Dr Zahrah Alghamdi, Cristian Mohaded, TAKK (Mireia Luzarraga and Alejandro Muino), and GTECNOCrafts. The exhibition will be held from 8 - 16 Sept at Galerie Joseph, 66 Rue Charlot Paris 10am - 6pm.

Design Residency

Building on the success of the AlUla Artist Residency launched in 2021 by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the French Agency for AlUla Development (Afalula), Arts AlUla is excited to announce the inaugural AlUla Design Residency.

The Design Residency seeks to embark on a comprehensive examination and experimentation of design methodologies, forging a symbiotic relationship with parallel design initiatives spearheaded by Arts AlUla. Encompassing a research-intensive residency across three months, this initiative will unfold within the vibrant environs of AlUla, and aims to pioneer a novel phase of creative exploration in the region.

These exciting design initiatives reﬂect AlUla's commitment to developing ambitious strands of design, nurturing creativity within their communities, absorbing and preserving heritage, whilst pushing the boundaries of design, and making it a dynamic hub for artistic and design excellence in the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205532/AlUla_Design_Award.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arts-alula-presents-the-alula-design-award-winners-and-announces-new-design-initiatives-at-paris-design-week-301922013.html

in Evidenza