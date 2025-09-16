CGTN published an article on the Chinese historical drama "731," which revisits the horrific human experiments carried out by Japan's notorious germ warfare Unit 731 during World War II. The article also highlights newly disclosed evidence of the unit's crimes and shows the unwavering spirit of the Chinese people in the face of despair.

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Chinese historical drama titled "731," which revisits the horrific World War II-era human experiments conducted by Japan's notorious germ warfare unit 731, is set to premiere across the globe on September 18.

Directed by Zhao Linshan, the film tells the story of Wang Yongzhang, a local vendor, and others who were imprisoned and lured by false promises of freedom in exchange for cooperation with health checks and disease prevention research.

Instead, they became victims of brutal medical experiments carried out by the occupying Japanese forces, including frostbite testing, gas exposure, and vivisection.

Unit 731, a top-secret biological and chemical warfare research base, was established in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. It served as the nerve center for Japanese biological warfare in China and Southeast Asia during WWII.

Recently declassified documents from the Public Relations Center of the Russian Federal Security Service reveal that Unit 731 conducted continuous human experiments and attacked hundreds of Chinese people with pathogen-carrying artillery shells to calculate the infection rate and assess the "quality" of the pathogens.

The documents also show the unit's secret plan to conduct a biological attack on the Soviet Union.

"This is a history that must never be forgotten," said Jin Chengmin, a historical adviser for the film and head of the Exhibition Hall of Evidences of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army.

"The film reveals the inhumane atrocities committed by the invading Japanese army through the eyes of ordinary civilians, while highlighting the unyielding resistance spirit of the Chinese people in the face of despair," Jin said. "It serves as a powerful reminder to safeguard peace."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Its premiere date also coincides with the September 18 Incident in 1931, which marked the beginning of Japan's 14-year invasion of China.

During the war, China suffered more than 35 million casualties, both military and civilian, while Japanese troops committed countless heinous crimes that have drawn universal condemnation.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2025-09-15/Film-on-Japan-s-infamous-WWII-germ-warfare-unit-to-debut-on-Sept-18-1GGWThTIpZC/p.html

