Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
11:49
11:36 Ascolti tv, Lea vince prime time: boom per Sinner-Djokovic

11:33 Giulia Cecchettin, la sorella: "Fin dall'inizio avevo capito cosa era successo"

11:30 Professioni, Csel: "Iscritti elenco revisori enti locali calati del 17% in 7 anni"

11:26 Giulia Cecchettin, domani un minuto di silenzio nelle scuole

10:44 Ostaggi al-Shifa, soldatessa uccisa e base Hamas: cosa dice Israele

10:33 Cortellesi sbanca al box office, 'C’è ancora domani' sfiora i 19 milioni di euro totali

09:51 Milei vince le elezioni in Argentina, il presidente 'supereroe' con la motosega

09:34 Morto Joss Ackland, star di Arma letale 2 e Caccia a Ottobre Rosso: aveva 95 anni

09:31 X Factor, la versione di Morgan tra polemiche e un possibile destino in Rai

09:16 Operaio morto a Roma, è rimasto schiacciato da macchinario

08:12 Giulia Cecchettin, Nordio: "Contro femminicidi guida per riconoscere segnali spia"

08:01 Terremoto in Giappone oggi, la scossa di magnitudo 5.8

Comunicato stampa

Showtime Wuhan

20 novembre 2023 | 11.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

WUHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 20 November 2023 - In Wuhan, there is an ancient and vibrant representative "local opera". Its existence has laid the foundation for the formation and development of China's quintessential art form, Peking Opera. It's called "Hanju" or Han Opera. The small yet impactful stage brings forth the essence of the city, showcasing its beauty and vitality through splendid performances, enchanting music, graceful movements, and captivating lyrics and acts. This cultural heritage continues to be passed down in Wuhan.

Performance of Han Opera "Reed Marshland" against the backdrop of suspended monorail at Optics Valley

Photo: Chen Liang

Performance of Han Opera "A Romance from the Closet" against the backdrop of Yellow Crane Tower

Photo: Chen Liang

Media Contact:

Mr. Wei Zhijie.

weizj@vip.qq.com

