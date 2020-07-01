Economics Expert David L. Sunding Elected as President of The Brattle Group

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is pleased to announce that David L. Sunding has been elected as its next President, effective July 1, 2020. Dr. Sunding succeeds M. Alexis Maniatis, who served as Brattle's President for more than a decade and will return to full-time consulting at the firm.

"The firm has flourished under Alexis's guidance. We're thankful for his years of vision and leadership, which have helped us to maintain our unique firm culture while tripling our number of employees and expanding our office locations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific," said Michael Cragg, Chairman of Brattle's Board of Directors.

"Dave embodies the firm's core values of collaboration, respect, integrity, and performance," shared Mr. Maniatis. "His leadership experience in consulting and academics is a great asset, and we're energized as we think ahead to the firm's long-term future."

Dr. Sunding has been a Principal in the San Francisco office for nearly 10 years and a member of Brattle's Board of Directors since 2019. While he has gained experience at several international economic consultancies, including one that he co-founded, he feels that Brattle is unique because of its focus on exceptional client service and career development. His practice focuses, and he regularly serves as a testifying expert, on environmental and competition economics.

In addition to his consulting work, Dr. Sunding has been a tenured professor at the University of California, Berkeley, since 2000. There, he has held several senior leadership roles, including six years as the Chair of Berkeley's Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. He is stepping back from teaching to focus on his Brattle role.

"I look forward to continuing to steer Brattle on a trajectory of purposeful growth," said Dr. Sunding. "As we navigate through these unusual times, we look forward to building on the successes of our existing client work; expanding the scope of services we offer; furthering career development across the firm; and deepening our focus on improving diversity, equality, and inclusion."

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 350 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit

brattle.com

Logo -

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg