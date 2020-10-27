LF Energy Launches openLEADR to Streamline Integration of Green Energy for Demand Side Management
Collaboration with OpenADR Alliance and Elaad NL will empower industry collaboration and accelerate the transition to renewables
Demand response and demand side management is when electricity customers, infrastructure owners and aggregators voluntarily regulate their electricity use or generation during certain time periods to support the grid's stability. Demand response facilitates rapid decarbonization and decommissioning of fossil fuel peaker plants by enabling utilities to adjust consumption and more easily onboard variable renewable and distributed energy sources. openLEADR standardizes the code implementation of Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR), the reference standard for openLEADR developed by
"Demand response is key to integrating renewable energies and electric vehicles onto the grid and managing increased energy demand without leaning on fossil fuels," said
openLEADR creates an open source community around existing work from
"We are excited to use open source to create a smarter charging system for mobility of the future," said
"This collaboration is another step in positioning OpenADR as the standard for demand-side management," said
About LF EnergyA first-of-its-kind initiative, LF Energy provides a 21st century plan of action to solve climate change through open frameworks, reference architectures and a support ecosystem of complementary projects. In addition to RTE, members include Alliander, Energinet, TenneT, Elering, IBM, NREL, Recurve, Stanford University, OSISoft, Unicorn, Wind River, Cloud Bees, Alan Turing Institute, Pecan Street, and many others. Find further information here:
About OpenADRThe OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the OpenADR standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of customer-cited DERs, which include renewable energy, energy storage, DSM assets, and EVSEs. The OpenADR standard supports secure communications to certified systems to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics. For more information, visit:
About ElaadNLKnowledge and innovation center ElaadNL researches and tests the possibilities for Smart Charging: reliable, affordable and sustainable charging of electric vehicles. ElaadNL is an initiative of the joint Dutch network operators. For an overview and more background, see the Smart Charging Guide:
