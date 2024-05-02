135th Canton Fair Showcases Cutting-Edge Toys and Baby Products, Drawing Global Attention

GUANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched on May 1st, the third phase of the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") unfolded, offering an offline showcase filled with an exciting and all-encompassing range of exhibits. This phase particularly stood out in the Toys & Children Baby and Maternity sector, where a selection of high-quality, uniquely crafted, and technologically superior products garnered widespread attention, presenting the latest industry innovations to those in attendance.

The Fair has successfully reignited the enthusiasm of international traders with its diverse range of exhibits. Among them, Rastar Group, the exclusive global licensee for a range of car model products, including BMW's dynamic car models, for over ten years, stands out by showcasing top-tier quality and innovative designs in Chinese toys. Their Audi R8 LMS-GT3 race car model impresses with an eightfold reduction scale that meticulously replicates the original vehicle's data. The product line includes both static and dynamic models, with features seat adjustment, steering, and headlight functionality that can be activated manually or with a remote control, offering a detailed recreation of the automotive experience and satisfying the assembly and operational curiosity of enthusiasts. To learn more about products, please visit https://goo.su/a4HYT6v.

Anhui Cool-baby Science & Technology Development Corporation focuses on integrating innovative technology into baby products for enhanced comfort and safety. Their highlight product at the fair is a smart crib that opens instantly at the push of a button without any assembly required, featuring mother-infant safe A-grade fabrics and a seven-point support design for stability, along with universal wheels to ensure easy mobility. To learn more about the company, click https://goo.su/HHVeTF6.

Merging education with play is a fundamental concept in the toy industry. To enable young children to develop abilities and unlock knowledge about daily life through play, Zhejiang Taixing Child's Toys Co., Ltd. has launched an innovative series of wooden simulation household toys, which were featured at the Fair. Made from greener, wood-based materials, these products vividly simulate household scenes, like kitchens and living areas. Specifically, the kitchen-themed toys are designed with diverse home decoration styles for color matching and are equipped with realistic and detailed accessories such as ventilation hoods, induction hobs, gas stoves, aprons, and kitchenware, providing an immersive experience for young children. For more details, please visit https://goo.su/UzfV.

These exhibitors have not only showcased their commitment to quality but also demonstrated how innovation can lead to practical solutions that cater to modern needs.

