2027 iGaming Trends Report by SOFTSWISS Is Live

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFTSWISS, a global strategic partner for the iGaming industry, presents 2027 iGaming Trends report – a benchmark for navigating the industry. Co-authored with WorldGaming (ex Clarion), the new edition offers cross-sector insights, including contributions from Amazon Web Services.

The 2027 iGaming Trends report by SOFTSWISS is available to download for free. Based on a survey of over 500 experts and analysis of more than 480,000 media headlines, it is the biggest research tracking industry trends, shifts, and narratives.

Marking the report's fifth anniversary, this edition introduces "Beyond iGaming" – a cross-sector comparison of iGaming with e-commerce, sports, film, gaming, streaming, e-pharma and crypto across market size, growth, regulation and digital maturity.

Alexandra Kavelich, Deputy CMO at SOFTSWISS, comments: "The next competitive advantage in iGaming will not come from content alone. It will come from regulatory readiness, secure payment journeys, intelligent risk management, and platforms that can respond quickly to changing regulations. Fintech, e-commerce have already set the standard in these areas. iGaming operators that adapt those lessons effectively will be better positioned to grow responsibly and profitably."

WorldGaming (ex Clarion) – a general partner and co-author of the report – adds a regional outlook on how regulatory and market shifts will shape the industry in 2027, including which jurisdictions are projected to grow faster, the trends to watch.

Robin Harrison, Global Content Director B2B at WorldGaming (ex Clarion), explains: "The industry is simultaneously becoming more global and more local. Regulation, tax, payments, competition and player behaviour vary significantly from market to market. Scale can get you into more jurisdictions, but it definitely doesn't guarantee success. The next generation of leading operators is the one that understands where the local friction is, how to ease it, and execute effectively."

Non-iGaming Voices Join Pool of Co-Authors

The report features key findings from non-iGaming experts:

About SOFTSWISS

SOFTSWISS is a strategic technology partner to iGaming operators, enabling them to build and scale successful online casino and sportsbook businesses in regulated markets worldwide.

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