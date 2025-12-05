4YFN26 Awards: Meet the Top 20 startups building the future

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most iconic startup event 4YFN26 will return to the halls of Fira de Barcelona's iconic Gran Via during GSMA's MWC26 Barcelona next year for a groundbreaking showcase of 2026's most exciting startups. Selected from hundreds of submissions, 2026's Top 20 startups showcase the brightest ideas and leading minds from across five key industry categories.

Culminating with the 4YFN26 Awards, the Top 20 will compete to be crowned overall winner. The 4YFN Top 20 will take part in the 4YFN Awards semifinals on the first day of 4YFN Barcelona. This on-stage pitch competition will take place in front of a panel of leading investors and industry experts. The panel will evaluate them on criteria including innovation, scalability, and impact – before choosing five finalists on the same day.

The five finalists will advance to the 4YFN Awards Final, where they will compete again on the Banco Sabadell stage on 4 March, this time for the coveted prize of 4YFN Awards winner. The winner will receive a €20,000 cash prize, courtesy of the GSMA Foundry.

The 4YFN26 Awards Top 20 are:

Climate Tech

Digital Horizons

Fintech

Health Tech

Mobile Frontiers

Each year, 4YFN brings together investors, founders, and industry leaders to explore the ambitious ideas and cutting-edge technologies shaping the next wave of innovation. Its new theme for 2026, Infinite AI, captures the bold energy of founders pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence while reflecting 4YFN's role as a dynamic hub where ideas collide, deals form, and breakout companies step into the global spotlight. In 2026, 4YFN will showcase hundreds of startups across five stages in Halls 8.0 and 8.1, offering packed demo floors, live pitch sessions, and a programme designed to connect founders with investors, corporates, and global media. Book your place at 4YFN26 here.

