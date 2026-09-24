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AI Moves from Optional to Essential: Canton Fair Service Robots to Showcase Real-World Problem Solving

24 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th Canton Fair will open on October 15, bringing together a new generation of AI-powered robotics solutions. As AI becomes a standard feature across industries, competition is shifting from whether products use AI to how effectively they use it to solve real-world challenges.

AI Brings Intelligent Companionship to Home and Eldercare

In home and elderly care settings, AI transforms robots from single-function executors into intelligent companions, capable of emotional interaction and health monitoring for users of all ages.

Through AI-powered emotion recognition and conversation capabilities, the companion robot helps reduce loneliness and emotional stress while maintaining a simple, intuitive user experience.

An Eldercare Robot integrates health monitoring, medication reminders, video consultations, fall detection, emergency alerts, remote caregiving and daily companionship functions into a single platform designed specifically for older users.

AI Improves Efficiency in Food Service and Cleaning Operations

In catering and cleaning, AI drives autonomous decision-making and multi-robot coordination to lower operating costs and enhance service consistency.

For instance, embodied robot platforms designed for food-service environments can combine compliant service functions with lightweight collaborative arms, enabling robots to perform a wider range of tasks safely and efficiently.

For public-space maintenance, the smart cleaning robot combines autonomous driving and AI-powered waste recognition with fully unmanned cleaning, docking, charging and replenishment capabilities for round-the-clock operation.

AI Enhances Emergency Response in High-Risk Environments

In emergency response, AI enables robots to operate in conditions that challenge human safety and endurance.

For example, explosion-proof fire reconnaissance robots can operate in hazardous environments involving fire, smoke, toxic gases and explosive materials. Combining AI-powered reconnaissance with a high-flow firefighting cannon, it supports precise fire detection and suppression while minimizing danger to rescue personnel.

From consumer-focused emotional companionship to industrial-grade operations, AI is transforming robots from conventional automated machines into intelligent systems with greater autonomy and interactive capabilities. As technology continues to reshape human-machine collaboration, visitors to the 140th Canton Fair are invited to discover how AI is delivering tangible value by solving real-world challenges across industries and everyday life.

For pre-registration, please click:https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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