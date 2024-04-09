AIP Capital Announces the Formation of Phoenix Aviation Capital

The announcement follows a change in the minority shareholding of AIP along with the novation of an orderbook of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital ("AIP"), a global aviation asset management and investment firm, today announced the formation of Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft across the globe.

Phoenix is owned 100% by a U.S-based insurance and financial services holding company with approximately $11 billion of assets under management. As part of the transaction, Phoenix's owner has also acquired a 49% stake in AIP with AIP's management team continuing to own a 51% majority. No other shareholders are involved in AIP.

Phoenix will be managed exclusively by AIP and benefit from AIP's extensive experience in aviation and leadership, including Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP, who will serve on Phoenix's Board and be directly involved in the guidance, execution and oversight of its growth strategy. AIP is currently comprised of 20 professionals in Dublin, Ireland and Stamford, Connecticut and anticipates employing 25 professionals by mid-2024, further supporting the marketing and operational requirements of Phoenix.

"We are excited to announce the creation of Phoenix Aviation Capital which our team has been working on for the past several months," Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner of AIP commented. "The creation of Phoenix represents a key milestone in executing our strategy of meeting the fleet and financing needs of our global airline customers across market cycles."

Phoenix's initial portfolio will be comprised of new generation aircraft on long-term leases to a diversified customer base of airlines. Phoenix has a definitive agreement to acquire the rights, interests and obligations of a portfolio of 30 737-8 aircraft from 777 Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Phoenix will also secure additional, long-term growth through sale-and-leaseback transactions with global airlines along with acquisitions from other aircraft leasing companies.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital is a full-service aviation asset manager focused on opportunities in the aviation sector. AIP Capital believes its unique capital structure, relationships, and hands-on approach enable the firm to provide creative and bespoke solutions for airlines and other counterparties across market cycles. With offices in Stamford and Dublin, AIP is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance and accounting, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

