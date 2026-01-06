Aiper Unveils Its New Smart AI-Powered Pool and Garden Ecosystem at CES 2026

Aiper presents the Innovation Award–winning Scuba V3 Ultra and EcoSurfer Senti, leading the brand's new product portfolio

Euromonitor International to present certificate recognizing Aiper as the No. 1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners in the world in terms of sales volume[1]

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1], is redefining the future of outdoor living at CES 2026 with the unveiling of its smart yard ecosystem, led by its Cognitive AI–powered robotic pool cleaning solutions and spanning smart irrigation and water quality management.

Product highlights include the two CES 2026 Innovation Award winners: Scuba V3 Ultra and EcoSurfer Senti. With these honors, Aiper is recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for outstanding design and engineering excellence for the fourth consecutive year.

With innovations ranging from Cognitive AI-powered robotic pool cleaners, autonomous pool robots, advanced water quality management, and smart irrigation systems, Aiper is shaping the future of carefree, sustainable outdoor living.

Cognitive AI Powered Robotic Pool Cleaners: A Truly Carefree Experience

Aiper's Cognitive AI technology powers the Scuba V3 Series—Scuba V3, V3 Pro, and V3 Ultra—introducing a new generation of robotic pool cleaners that provide a truly effortless cleaning experience. By leveraging advanced AI Navium™ mode and AI Patrol Cleaning, the Aiper Scuba V3 Series can automatically optimize the cleaning path, frequency, and suction power by analyzing the pool's unique environment—including size, shape, cleaning history, and even weather conditions. This delivers a real set-and-forget convenience to pool owners, allowing them to enjoy crystal-clear pool water with minimal effort.

Designed for daily pool maintenance, Scuba V3 intelligently adapts to the size and shape of the pool using Aiper's cognitive AI Navium™ Mode. Adaptive VisionPath™ navigation and JetAssist™ horizontal waterline cleaning ensure thorough and consistent results. Compact, fast and precise, it is built for effortless everyday pool care. (MSRP: €1,099 | Available from March 2026)

Designed for crystal-clear results, it tackles floors, walls, and shallow areas with JellyFloat™ Energy-Smart Lift Engine and multi-layer MicroMesh™ filtration.(MSRP: TBD | Available Spring 2026)

The flagship Scuba V3 Ultra takes pool automation to the next level. Featuring the industry's first dual-camera AI Patrol Cleaning with VisionPath™ 2.0 navigation, cognitive AI Navium™ Mode and the energy-efficient JellyFloat™ lift motor, it maps and cleans the pool floor, walls, waterline and surface in a single cycle. It reaches hard-to-access areas, cleans shallow zones from just 20 cm (8 inches) of water depth, and delivers powerful dual-pump suction of up to 32,200 liters per hour. With MicroMesh™ ultra-fine filtration, Smart App Center integration and certified data protection, it sets a new benchmark for truly hands-free pool cleaning. (MSRP: €2,299 | Available spring 2026)

Future-Ready Autonomous Pool Robot: The Ultimate Hands-Free Experience

Aiper's most advanced innovation yet, the Autonomous Pool Robot, takes pool care to the next level by eliminating manual tasks. This robot features onshore self-cleaning, self-recharging, and provides the ultimate hands-free experience. Powered by the world's first Unified Multi-Sensor AI Perception System, the robot seamlessly integrates multiple sensors and sonars for 360-degree awareness, ensuring a zero-blind-spot cleaning experience across your pool and water surfaces. It also ensures precise return to its station, integrating perfectly into a smart-powered home.

Debuting at CES, this future-ready pool robot is poised to set a new standard in autonomous pool maintenance, revolutionizing how users care for their pools.

Smart Irrigation Made Simple and Sustainable: Aiper IrriSense 2

IrriSense 2 – The world's first smart 4-in-1 multi-zone irrigation system

IrriSense 2 redefines lawn care by combining a controller, sprinkler, electric valve and nutrient dispenser into one compact system. It enables precise, fully customizable watering zones, with a single device covering the entire garden and delivering tailored care to every plant. Weather-Sense Response technology automatically adapts watering schedules to environmental conditions, saving up to 40 percent water while keeping lawns healthy and green. TÜV-certified for stable water pressure, IrriSense 2 features EvenRain™ technology for uniform coverage of up to 445 square meters, and naturally supports plant health. (MSRP: €499 | Available from March 2026)

Proactive Pool Care with Aiper's AI-Powered Proactive Pool Skimmer

EcoSurfer Senti – The world's first AI-powered skimmer with water quality management Aiper is redefining pool water management with its AI-powered Proactive Pool Skimmer. The solar-powered skimmer combines AI-driven surface cleaning with continuous water quality monitoring, offering a proactive and sustainable solution for maintaining clear, healthy pool water.

The award-winning EcoSurfer Senti is the flagship product in this category, providing cutting-edge, sustainable pool maintenance.(MSRP: €1,099 | Available TBD)

"Smarter solutions and AI are unlocking new possibilities throughout the home—and now they are transforming pool and lawn care as well," said Richard Wang, CEO of Aiper. "With our new cognitive, AI-driven pool cleaners and intuitive smart yard solutions, Aiper is making outdoor maintenance easier and more sustainable. It's about how automation and design can work together to give people more time to enjoy life—whether by the pool or in the garden."

For more information about Aiper, visit Aiper.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] "Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., based on global unit sales volume of manufacturers in 2025. Intelligent pool cleaning robots are defined as intelligent service robots that integrate mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks autonomously or with minimal human intervention and typically feature intelligent navigation, path planning and multiple cleaning modes. The research was completed in December 2025."

CONTACT: Jill Wang, jill@aiper.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855338/NO1.jpg

