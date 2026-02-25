AIRS Medical to Showcase SwiftMR™ Live at ECR 2026

MUNICH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRS Medical, a global leader in AI solutions for medical imaging, will present the latest advancements in SwiftMR at the 2026 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #AI-19 (Hall X1 – AI Area) to discover how SwiftMR delivers faster scans and sharper images in real-world clinical environments.1

Experience SwiftMR with your own data

Seeing a demo is one thing — seeing results in your own workflow is another. Throughout ECR 2026, AIRS Medical will offer a "Bring Your Own Data" experience at Booth #AI-19. Attendees can bring anonymized DICOM data and watch it be reconstructed in real time using SwiftMR, enabling a firsthand look at image quality improvements and operational impact.

Appointments are limited, and attendees are encouraged to schedule a session in advance.

Attend expert-led sessions

AIRS Medical will also host a pair of educational presentations detailing SwiftMR's utility in various scanner settings.

For details and to register, visit the AIRS Medical website.

Expanding momentum through key partnerships

AIRS Medical enters ECR 2026 following a year of significant growth, now supporting imaging providers across 17 countries in EMEA. Strategic partnerships play a central role in expanding access to SwiftMR.

"Our growth across EMEA reflects a clear demand for faster, higher-quality MRI," said Jayden Jung, Head of EMEA at AIRS Medical. "Through our partnerships and continued innovation with SwiftMR, we're making it easier for imaging providers to scan more efficiently and deliver critical insights to patients."

Book a time on the AIRS Medical website to meet Jayden and the rest of the EMEA team.

About AIRS Medical

AIRS Medical is a recognized leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging and has been named one of the world's top digital health companies. The company's flagship product, SwiftMR, has earned multiple awards for its speed in MRI, and the team behind it has been celebrated as innovators in AI. Driven by a mission to expand access to preventive healthcare, AIRS Medical is at the forefront of MRI efficiency, enabling imaging centers to serve more patients and deliver essential care to their communities.

To learn more about AIRS Medical, visit https://airsmed.com/en/.

Julia HabeckAIRS MedicalSenior Marketing Manager, EMEAjulia.habeck@airsmed.com+49 40 82211839

1 Actual scan time varies by scanner model, sequence, and clinical protocol.

