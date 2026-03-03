Akash Systems Announces World's First Diamond Cooled AI Servers with AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs and MiTAC Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akash Systems, Inc., the pioneer in Diamond Cooling® technology, today announced the launch and availability of the first Diamond Cooled AI servers powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs and manufactured by MiTAC Computing (3706.TW). This marks the first AMD Instinct™ GPU commercial deployment of Diamond Cooling® in AI data centers. Akash plans to release Diamond Cooling® solutions for additional AMD Instinct™ GPU systems this year, including the AMD Instinct MI355X GPU and future AMD Instinct GPUs.

Diamond has the highest thermal conductivity of any known material, removing heat 5x faster than copper, the industry standard material for heat management. As a new innovation in cooling technology, Akash's Diamond Cooling® solution is additive and complementary to existing air and liquid cooling technologies. This technology is established in outer space, where it is currently operating in active satellite systems.

With a breakthrough temperature reduction of up to 10°C (18°F) on both GPU and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), operators gain significantly more compute from the same power systems – improving capital and energy efficiency, Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), data center density, and overall Return on Investment (ROI).

Throttle-free performance delivers up to 22 percent higher FLOPs per Watt, allowing customers to densify compute and immediately unlock additional capacity within new and existing data centers. A data center could now operate with up to 100% less power dedicated to cooling and maintain high performance up to ~120°F ambient data center temperature, due to the temperature reduction of the GPU. As well, testing from Akash has found this could unlock up to 15 percent throughput improvement. By capturing these performance gains, each Diamond Cooled server could generate up to $1 million in incremental value over four years compared to servers not using Diamond Cooled solutions.

"AI demand is rapidly outpacing the infrastructure that powers it," said Dr. Felix Ejeckam, Co-Founder & CEO of Akash Systems. "Akash's patented solution breaks through the thermal bottleneck to accelerate AI deployments, profitably. Together with AMD and MiTAC, we are bringing world-class technology and expertise to build the foundation AI needs to scale."

The new servers are manufactured and deployed in partnership with MiTAC Computing, a leader in AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), and energy-efficient server solutions, and fully warrantied under existing AMD and manufacturer warranties.

"Akash Systems' Diamond Cooling® technology showcases how innovation can unlock new performance and efficiency from AMD Instinct™ GPUs," said Travis Karr, Corporate Vice President, Commercial and Enterprise AI business, AMD. "Together with MiTAC's global deployment capabilities, we're enabling data centers to realize impactful compute density and breakthrough energy efficiency."

"With our global manufacturing capacity and robust engineering capabilities, AI houses and hyperscaler data centers worldwide can quickly deploy these ultra-high performance, energy efficient systems to increase their compute power and gain a decisive competitive edge," said Rick Hwang, President, MiTAC Computing.

This collaboration enables the first Akash Diamond Cooled MiTAC AI servers powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350X Series GPUs, to deliver transformative benefits across demanding applications by using the Diamond Cooling® technology to help maintain low GPU temperatures, which helps prevent thermal throttling, and can extend hardware lifespan.

The MiTAC servers are also powered by two 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ 9005 CPUs, AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs, and the latest AMD ROCm™ software stack which together provide the throughput and open software ecosystem, helping data centers accelerate AI workloads and scale sustainably.

For more information about this product, please visit https://www.mitaccomputing.com/en/products/G8825Z5_AMD_8-GPU_Server_Diamond_Cooling.

About Akash SystemsAkash Systems is the pioneer in Diamond Cooling® technology for AI servers and other heat-intensive electronic environments. First developed and deployed in partnership with NASA for satellites, Akash Systems is now providing its proprietary Diamond Cooling solutions for GPU, CPU, and memory systems to help address energy and performance challenges in the rapidly growing AI data center sector in the U.S. and globally. Akash is backed by leading venture capital investors Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund. Learn more at www.akashsystems.com.

About MiTAC ComputingMiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, specializes in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing. MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications. Learn more at www.mitaccomputing.com.

About AMD AMD drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

