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Almost 95% of viral Korean skincare and 'glass skin' TikTok videos contain misleading claims, new study shows

30 settembre 2026 | 00.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 95% of viral Korean skincare and 'glass skin' TikTok videos contained at least one potentially misleading claim, while basic safety information was largely absent, according to new research presented today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026.

Korean skincare and the pursuit of 'glass skin' – a popular term for clear, smooth and deeply hydrated skin – have become global social media phenomena, particularly on TikTok, where routines can reach millions of users. However, the dermatological accuracy and safety of this content have not been extensively evaluated. 

In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers analysed videos related to popular Korean skincare and 'glass skin' routines in May 2026. Using a neutral account with no prior engagement history to minimise algorithmic bias, the researchers screened the top videos across five Korean skincare-related search terms. After exclusions, 38 videos were assessed for dermatological claims, safety information, quality and reliability using the Global Quality Scale and modified DISCERN.

Almost 95% of the videos contained at least one misleading claim, while 84% failed to account for different skin types, 45% promoted excessive combinations of active ingredients without appropriate safety guidance and 32% promised instant results.

"What surprised us most was how consistently basic safety information was absent," noted lead author Dr Maria Lúcia Paysano. "Only one of the 38 videos mentioned irritation risk, only two addressed sun protection, none mentioned contact dermatitis risk and none recommended consulting a dermatologist."

All videos were classified as unreliable or less reliable, while none cited an external source or reference. Nearly 82% were created by non-physician influencers, 11% by beauty brands and 8% by other beauty content creators; none were produced by dermatologists.

"Our findings show a clear gap between the popularity of this content and the quality of the information provided," said Dr Paysano. "Following these routines without individualised guidance may contribute to irritation, over-exfoliation, acne flares or skin barrier disruption, particularly when multiple active ingredients are combined."

The researchers stressed that Korean skincare itself is not the problem. Rather, the concern is that skincare principles such as gentle cleansing, hydration and barrier care can be transformed on social media into viral, one-size-fits-all routines without appropriate safety information.

"Consumers should be cautious of content promising instant or universal results," added Dr Paysano. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/almost-95-of-viral-korean-skincare-and-glass-skin-tiktok-videos-contain-misleading-claims-new-study-shows-302891607.html

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