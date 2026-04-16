As Food Traditions Vanish, World Food Travel Association Launches World Culinary Heritage Day to Help Preserve Endangered Culinary Traditions

New annual observance on April 18 calls on communities and destinations worldwide to recognize the people and practices keeping endangered food traditions alive.

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With globalization, industrial standardization, and shifting consumer habits placing traditional foodways under mounting pressure, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) today launched World Culinary Heritage Day — an annual global observance, held each April 18, dedicated to celebrating and safeguarding the food traditions that define communities, identities, and destinations worldwide. The observance evolves from World Food Travel Day, which the WFTA has organized for eight years. The rebrand reflects a broader mission and greater global appeal — shifting the focus from culinary travel to culinary heritage itself — while making the day more immediately understood by communities, media, and policymakers worldwide.

From family recipes and artisanal production methods to regional ingredients and time-honored cooking techniques, culinary heritage is one of the most accessible and meaningful expressions of culture — yet it is disappearing. Based on a comparative review of 29 countries, the WFTA estimates that approximately 13% of traditional culinary practices have disappeared or are at extreme risk — losses that are accelerating. The people who preserve these traditions — farmers, fishers, producers, cooks, and local communities — too often remain invisible.

"Culinary heritage is not simply about what is on the plate — it is about the grandmother whose recipe has been passed down for generations, the farmer cultivating a near-forgotten grain, the fishing community whose techniques predate written history," said Erik Wolf, Executive Director of the World Food Travel Association. "These traditions are disappearing faster than we can document them. World Culinary Heritage Day is a global call to recognize their value before it is too late."

Anyone, anywhere can take part — from home cooks and chefs to tourism boards, educators, and cultural organizations:

How to Participate

One story. One dish. One tradition. Pass it on.

Through storytelling, education, and community action, World Culinary Heritage Day aims to establish culinary heritage as an essential pillar of cultural identity, sustainable tourism, and local economic resilience — and to inspire the next generation to protect the traditions that make each place irreplaceable.

World Culinary Heritage Day is the flagship initiative of the Taste of Place movement. Join the movement at JoinTasteofPlace.org.

Media ContactErik Wolf, Executive DirectorWorld Food Travel Associationhelp@worldfoodtravel.orgWorldFoodTravel.org

About the World Food Travel Association

Founded in 2001, the World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is the world's leading authority on food and beverage tourism, serving professionals, destinations, and businesses across more than 100 countries. Through its Taste of Place movement, the WFTA works to protect and promote the culinary traditions that define communities worldwide. WorldFoodTravel.org

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