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Athena Technology Solutions Expands into Europe and Opens Its First European Office in Portugal

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19 ottobre 2026 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PORTO, Portugal, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Solutions, a Fremont, California-based Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) implementation specialist founded in 2011 with about 200 people in the U.S. and India, is expanding into Europe and opens its first European office in Porto.

Porto will host sales, project delivery, customer support and leadership for the European operation. Athena starts with six employees in Portugal, plans to reach 20 within its first year and aims to build a team of 100 within five years. The company aims to secure at least five clients by the end of its fiscal year in December.

"Europe is a natural next step for Athena. MES business happens in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and we need to be where the business is," said Senthil Ranganathan, Athena founder and CEO. "In Porto, we found the talent to start quickly, a technology ecosystem that fits the industries we serve and our partners within easy reach. This is where our European operation starts, and where it will be run from."

Sachi Javli, managing director and head of global delivery, leads the European operation. Athena is recruiting project managers, program managers, developers and sales professionals in Portugal and other European markets.

From Porto, Athena provides MES selection, implementation, integration and support, as well as PLM, ERP and Managed Services, to large, multi-site, multinational manufacturers in semiconductors, electronics, medical devices, solar, batteries and other high-tech discrete manufacturing. Its technology partners include Critical Manufacturing, of which it is a Premier Services Partner; Siemens, for which it is an Alliance Partner on the Opcenter MES platform; and Twinzo, as an Authorized Reseller.

Athena will also bring FabOrchestrator.AI™, the agentic AI orchestration layer for manufacturing operations it introduced this year, to European manufacturers.

"Manufacturers don't invest in an MES for the software. They invest in it to hit their quality, throughput, compliance and performance goals," said Javli. "With a team in Porto, close to our partners and to the manufacturers we want to serve, and with our delivery centers in India behind us, we are fully capable from day one for any project or proposal."

Athena may open a satellite office in Germany as the business grows.

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Susana Esteves | susana.esteves@edc.pt | +351919819460

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